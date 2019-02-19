Twins Theme Nights You'll Want to Dress Up For

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stadium Journey Target Field

Take me out to the ball game, and while you’re at it, to the outer reaches of the galaxy. At Minnesota Twins theme nights, fandoms collide, and zebra-striped pantaloons are worn with pride. Of the first 25 theme nights announced (if none of these flip your pancake, more are on the way!), these four provide the best opportunities for creative costumes. Here’s your guide to dressing for each event:

Game of Thrones Night

April 12 vs. Detroit

As residents of the ‘Bold North,’ it is only appropriate that Twins fans dress as characters from northern Westeros. Bulky, dark, dirty looking clothes and a miserable expression should do. Be sure to remind everyone you interact with that winter is, in fact, coming. If you’d like to get more specific, an all black get-up should work for going as a member of the Night’s Watch. GOT’s head costume designer revealed that their signature shaggy black cloaks are actually just roughed up Ikea rugs, making a solid John Snow cosplay much easier than one might think.

Scrubs Night

May 13 vs. Los Angeles-AL

For this occasion, we recommend going the TLC “No Scrubs” music video route. If you don’t have a leather body harness/leotard handy, pick up a cheap black turtle neck at the thrift store and DIY the iconic space suit. Of course, if you’re a die-hard fan of Scrubs or an actual medical professional yourself, feel free to kick back in the Minnesota Twins branded scrubs you’ll receive with your ticket.

Star Wars Night

June 26 vs. Tampa Bay

Although it would be fun to intimidate the other team with Wookiee calls all night, a Chewbacca outfit might not be comfortable in late June. Instead, you and your crew can show your allegiance to the Jedi or the Sith. Light sabers may not make it past the security gates, but the MLB’s shockingly extensive line of Star Wars-themed apparel will. If you forgot to dress up and you’re already at the game, just pin two hamburger buns to the sides of your head and say you’re Princess Leia.

Zubapalooza

September 20 vs. Kansas City

Many Minnesotan inventions have left a mark on the world, including Target, Scotch Tape, shopping malls, and, of course, Zubaz. Originally designed to accommodate the massive thighs of weight lifters, Zubaz have become standard sports-viewing apparel. So, if you’re going to “dare to be different,” why stop at your pants? Go all out with head-to-toe Zubaz gear. It wouldn’t be a true Zubapalooza otherwise, would it? You can get just about any clothing item you can think of in red, white, and blue zebra stripes online. Forget Gopheralls, wrestling masks are where it’s at.