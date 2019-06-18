The Twin Cities Guide to Summer Festivals 2019

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Grand Old Day

Midwesterners never fail to put our own unique, wholesome twist on just about everything. Of course we've included the Great Minnesota Get-Together in our round up of summer festivals, and other classics like Rock the Garden, Twin Cities Pride, and the Renaissance Festival. But more niche gatherings like the Minnesota Garlic Festival and Potato Days? Only in MN.

In Minnesota we want to make sure everyone is included, and our festival culture is the same. We've compiled the rest of this year's summer festivals, with different strokes for different folks to count down the rest of the dog days ahead.

June

Lake Minnetonka Summer Splash offers a well-rounded festival on one of our favorite 10,000 lakes. Splash into summer with different events focused on art, sailing, live music, and food + drink. June 19-23

Twin Cities Jazz Festival is a non-profit organization that hosts the largest free jazz festival in the upper Midwest. Over three days and at many venues, you’ll see vibrant live music from artists like Nnenna Freelon, James Carter, and Grace Kelly. June 20-22

Moondance Jammin Country Fest in Walker, MN gives you a chance to pull on your cowboy boots and get your rodeo on. Their headliners this year are Kane Brown, Brothers Osborne, and Neal McCoy. Check out their options for camping! June 20-22

Scandinavian Hjemkomst & Midwest Viking Festival in Moorhead, MN offers a chance to connect with Scandinavian culture through Viking-themed brews, crafts, and performances. Enjoy their nordic marketplace and viking village! June 21-22

Beer Dabbler at Twin Cities Pride gives you the opportunity to kick off pride weekend with 50 MN breweries, music, and a stroll through lovely Loring Park. They even have a silent disco for you to get your funk on. June 21

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Summer Beer Dabbler Summer Beer Dabbler at CHS Field

Solstice Outdoor Music Festival in Mankato, MN features artists Rayland Baxter, Haley, and the Werks. Don’t miss out on “paddle jam” where you can pontoon down the Blue Earth River while enjoying brews and live music on the boat. The float concludes at the festival grounds and is included in your admission. June 21-22

Twin Cities Pride Festival has live music, vendors, food, and more. It’s a great opportunity to support our vibrant LGBTQ+ community so join in on the celebration and donate if you’re able to! If transportation is an issue, Metro Transit is offering free downloadable bus pass on the festival website. June 22-23

Uptown Food Truck Festival features 65+ food trucks along with craft brews, live music, and games and giveaways. Vintage vinyl music from Rockin’ Roller Record Bus will be spinning all day. June 23

Minneapolis Comedy Festival presents its first ever festival this year. Comedy moguls like Seth Meyers, George Lopez, Heather Land, and Cody Ko will perform amongst many more over this week-long inaugural event. June 24-30

Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI is a massive, renowned music festival. With artists like Billie Eilish, Willie Nelson, Bon Iver, and Snoop Dogg this year, there’s truly something for everyone. June 26-30, July 2-7

Lakes Jam Festival in Brainerd has headliners Gary Allen, Justin Moore, and 3 Doors Down. In addition to music, the festival has watercross, poker and bean bag tournaments, lawn mower racing, and a campsite decorating contest. June 27-29

Twin Cities Water Lantern Festival provides a collective emotional release as hundreds of people release their decorated lanterns onto Lake Phalen in St. Paul. The event also has food trucks and live music. June 29

Somali Independence Day Festival is a lively cultural celebration complete with carnival games, live performances, and delicious food. Get there by bus or light rail with a free ride pass provided by Metro Transit. June 29

Rock the Garden, a collaboration between the Walker Art Center and 89.3 The Current, will have two stages and eight bands this year. Headliners include the National, Courtney Barnett, and X. June 29

Eagan Art Festival celebrates its 25th annual event with 100 artists. It’s a family-friendly free event with food and entertainment. June 29-30

Mystery of Cats: Cat Art Festival is a safe haven for cat and art lovers. There will be cat-themed artwork, live painting, music, and nonprofits to support. June 30

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Basilica Block Party Basilica Block Party

July

Duluth Fourth Fest is a waterfront Independence Day celebration in Canal Park. The outdoor music extravaganza features Born Too Late, The Slamming Doors, Superior Siren, and Junk FM. Best of all, they're offering freedom for all! Free admission, that is. July 4

Little Mekong Night Market takes inspiration from the night markets of southeast Asia and brings folks together through arts, culture, and food. Don't miss out on this authentic experience, the only of its kind in the midwest. July 6-7

At Sidewalk Days Festival in Duluth, stroll down Superior Street for superior shopping, food and family fun. With a farmer's market, street dance and shops offering deals, get out of the house and shop, chomp and dance until you drop. Don't forget to grab some stationary to make you feel like the King or Queen of the world at Mara Mi. July 10-12

Lakefront Music Fest's 10th anniversary lineup is rockin', rollin' and twangin'. Friday night at this Prior Lake Rotary features Marty Stuart, Joan Jett and Steve Miller Band. On Saturday, Riley Green, Chris Lane and Brad Paisley bring a little down south to the southern 'burbs. Grab your leather jacket and pack your cowboy boots. July 12-13

Riversong Music Festival showcases Minnesota-made talent in every genre. Native taste buds rejoice! The food is also Minnesota-themed at the riverfront festival in Hutchinson, where the strongest spice you’ll find is salt. Pass the lutefisk! July 12-13

Basilica Block Party says, “Blessed Be the Ticket-Holder.” We couldn’t agree more with Kacey Musgraves and Jason Mraz headlining the festival that you can hear from the suburbs. Best of all, the proceeds benefit the Basilica of St. Mary, where the festival is also held. July 12-13

Longfellow Roots, Rock & Deep-Blues Festival sets the house on fire with an environmentally conscious celebration of art, music and culture. But at the Firehouse Performing Arts Center, a refurbished fire station in south Minneapolis, the fire is in expert hands. July 13

Wine Meets Art Festival is where good wine meets goodies from local artists and craftspeople. Toss in some food trucks and you have a weekend of excellent pairings in Stillwater. July 13-14

Vegan Invasion: Food Festival & Drink Sampler, where animals are friends not food, is a collaboration between The Herbivorous Butcher and Reverie Mobile Kitchen. This is the first year of the celebration where everything is vegan and drinks are unlimited. Veg out and enjoy views from Lake Monster Brewing and live music from DJ Jake Rudh on the patio. July 14

Celebrate France’s Independence Day with the Bastille Day Celebrations in St. Paul and the Bastille Day Block Party across the river on the streets of Uptown. With live music, an artist market and picnic food, the French Revolution has never been more fun. Plus, a portion of the proceeds go to Be The Match. So, let us eat cake! Or ice cream: Don’t leave without a cone from MN Nice Cream. July 14

Twin Cities Summer Jam, we are Falling in Love with this lineup. Aerosmith, Tim McGraw and Rascal Flatts headlining? Dream On. But, Just to See You Smile, Canterbury Park and Mystic Lake put together this Crazy lineup. God Bless The Broken Road that brought Pitbull, Reo Speedwagon, Chris Hawkey and Soul Asylum to this festival weekend. I Like the Sound of That, do you? So, Walk This Way if you Don’t Want to Miss a Thing, and hop in your Truck, Yeah and get Back on the Road Again for these three Summer Nights you’ll Remember. I Can’t Fight This Feeling anymore, so If You’re Reading This, Take Me There. July 18-20

Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games features Celtic music, a harp competition, bag pipes, kilts, lots of plaid and heavy games, including caber toss. What’s caber toss, you ask? I’m glad you did. A caber looks like a telephone poll. It’s 16 to 22 feet long and weighs between 100 and 180 pounds. And men in kilts throw these things like baseballs. So, who’s signing up with me? July 19-20

Hopkins Raspberry Festival is celebrating its 85th year. There are the typical parades, games, fireworks and old cars. But, Hopkins also tosses in Raspberry Royalty, a fishing competition and a running of the bulls that has a hilarious history you’ll have to hear from a local. July 13-21

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Bastille Day Bastille Day

North Shore Water Festival calls all water activity lovers to Grand Marais. The Paddling Film Festival, paddling demos and stand up paddleboard yoga classes will have you walking on water by the end of the weekend. July 19-21

Bayfront Reggae & World Music Festival brings sounds of the Caribbean to Minnesota’s own frigid ocean. Don’t Worry, Be Happy that the Duluth festival includes Ky-Mani Marley (Bob Marley’s son), Demarco, Kabaka Pyramid, Samantha Moon, and more. July 20

cOMmon Grounds Yoga & Music Festival allows yogis of all levels to pose among the trees in Loring Park, plus massages, hula hooping, a local market, and live music. July 20

Twin Cities Bacon and Beer Classic has all-you-can-eat bacon dishes from more than 30 local restaurants and unlimited pours of more than 65 craft beers at CHS Field. Need we say more? July 20

Cannon Falls Wine and Art Festival is a wine and cider sampling weekend, complete with local artist goods, savory morsels and Cannon River views. July 20-21

Open Streets Minneapolis Lake & Minnehaha allows Twin Citians to strut the streets like they own them. Shop local vendors, imbibe and savor local flavors, and partake in family-friendly activities. July 21

Aquatennial’s annual celebration kicks off with the Torchlight Parade the first night and ends with fireworks over the Stone Arch Bridge on Saturday. Family activities, fitness and local vendors are just some of the ways Minneapolis celebrates during this four-day festival. July 24-27

Stars of the North Music Festival is an outdoor music festival in Grand Marais with shining local and regional musicians. The event benefits the youth lessons program of the Grand Marais Music Collaborative. July 26-28

FLOW Northside Arts Crawl showcases north Minneapolis art with open galleries, studios and theaters. From fine art to street art, the festival includes performances and work from over 300 local artists. July 27

Blueberry/Art Festival lives up to its name with blueberry-themed drinks and food from local shops, and arts and crafts vendors in Ely’s Whiteside Park. July 26-28

Carifest adds Cajun zest to Minnesota nice. Along the Mississippi River, the festival celebrates Minnesota’s Caribbean culture with authentic dishes, a masquerade parade, and performances by Patrice Roberts, Captain Yankey Boy, Havana Gypsies and the Pan-Handlers. July 27

All Pints North welcomes beer snobs and novices alike for a day of sampling local craft brews in Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park. Head North for a day of hoppy fun. July 27

At Loring Park Art Festival, 140 artists showcase art in every medium, from jewelry and glass to prints and pottery. You won’t go hungry while you’re getting artsy, with food from Anchor Fish & Chips, Sarah’s Tipsy Pies, Habanero Tacos Grill and more. July 27-28

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Art in the Garden Art in the Garden

August

X Games Minneapolis has Moto X, skateboarding, dirt biking and concerts at the Armory to top off every evening. Did someone say Xtremely fun?! August 1-4

Minnesota Fringe Festival is not about suede fringe jackets or fraying the bottoms of your jeans. It’s a collection of talented performing artists putting on a constant show (130 shows totaling 700 performances) around Minneapolis for 11 days. August 1-11

Uptown Art Fair is an urban art festival for the city-dwelling artist, the suburban art snob and the clueless colorer. Hike up your man bun and grab your cold press. August 2-4

Powderhorn Art Fair is a white-tented kingdom of gifts, home décor and any craft creations from local and regional vendors in south Minneapolis. August 3-4

Open Streets Northeast opens Central Avenue, NE 22nd Ave. and Monroe St. NE for pedestrians to stroll through Northeast Minneapolis and sample street vendors along the way. Don’t forget to pick up some artisan goods for your gallery wall. August 4

Irish Fair of Minnesota brings you a weekend of shamrocks, Celtic music, Irish cuisine, a parade of dogs and much more at Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul. Kiss me, I’m… going! August 9-11

Eagan Food Truck Festival gives us sugar, spice and everything Minnesota nice. More than 20 food trucks give a whole new meaning to meals on wheels. August 9

Twin Cities Polish Festival showcases Polish culture and the strong Polish community in Minnesota. Expand your knowledge of Poland beyond sausage with cultural events, music and authentic goods. August 9-11

Bayfront Blues Festival blends navy, cornflower and baby blue for a weekend of soulful, lakeside music in Duluth. The lineup includes Grammy award-winner Bobby Rush, Allman Betts Band and The Kentucky Headhunters. August 9-11

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Obon Festival Obon Festival

Minnesota Garlic Festival in Hutchinson, MN provides some fragrant fun for garlic-lovers. Try some garlic ice cream, support MN garlic growers, and see cooking demonstrations from celebrity chefs. August 10

Wild Waters in Duluth is presented by Save the Boundary Waters, a campaign to protect the waters from proposed sulfide-ore copper mining. The lineup includes local favorites like Atmosphere, Doomtree, Cloud Cult, and Jeremy Messersmith. August 16

Summer Beer Dabbler is celebrating their 11th annual festival with brews, tunes, and ballpark eats. Dabble around and taste test from more than 140 breweries featuring over 450 beers. August 17

Art in the Garden creates a sweet mixture of art and nature with their "artist village." This year they will have live music, origami making, a youth artist exhibition, and free chair massages. August 17-19

MN Renaissance Festival is the perfect opportunity to get dressed in your best renaissance wear and travel back to a time of jousting and blacksmiths. This year they’re adding a turkey leg trot 5K and an ugliest pet contest. Weekends August 17-September 29

Japanese Obon Festival celebrates Japan’s annual Obon holiday at which ancestral spirits are said to revisit their families for three days. This vibrant cultural festival will encompass music, dance, crafts, martial arts, and lanterns. August 18

Minnesota State Fair combines everything Minnesotan into one huge fair with farm animals, food on-a-stick, live music, carnival rides, and much more. Don’t miss the great Minnesotan get together! August 22-September 2

Potato Days in Barnesville, MN was named in the “top 9 strangest food festivals in the world” by Wanderlust Travel Magazine. Experience potato picking and peeling contests, the art of mashed potato sculpturing, and taste potato sausage, dumplings, and pancakes. August 23-24

Open Streets Franklin is an event series which opens up streets for pedestrians to gather and explore their communities in a new way. View live performances, create art, and make connections with those around you. August 25

Shangri-La Festival is an earthy, ethereal festival in Harmony Park, MN. Headliners this year are Wookiefoot, Nahko, the Movement, and Dirtwire. August 29-September 1

