Twin Cities Spring Bucket List

Minnesota spring is a roller coaster ride on the undulating mercury line of a backyard thermometer. Here’s a March-to-June look at the spring moments you won’t want to miss.

Get Eagle Eyes

On March 8, 2017, the first bald eagle egg hatched on the DNR’s eagle cam. By mid-March, then, the eagles of the Mississippi are in a feeding frenzy. Take advantage of it by booking a brunch down in Red Wing at The Veranda, the rooftop restaurant at the St. James Hotel. Watch eagles watching you eat eggs Benny. Or, drive down to Wabasha’s National Eagle Center to see a display of eagles so vast it would make Don Henley’s head spin.

Hack Patio Season

On the first warm, sunny day in March, everyone wants to sit on a restaurant patio. Problem is, in the early season, patios aren’t staffed yet, which means they often won’t open. The power move is to keep a list of the spots with big windows or giant garage doors that can be opened spontaneously on any given nice day. Here are a few to get you started: Smack Shack, Spoon and Stable, McKinney Roe, St. Genevieve, both Brasas, the Grand Avenue Salut, and Edina’s Tavern on France.

Tap Dance

Maple syrup season runs roughly from March 15 to April 20—a finite window to see sap turn into syrup. One good source for syruping demonstrations? State parks, including Fort Snelling, and a handful of sites in the Three Rivers Park District.

Saddle Up

Grease that chain, put air in those tires, and join the 30 Days of Biking movement by committing to bike somewhere, anywhere—even if it’s just around the block—every day in April.

Play Ball!

The 2017 American League Wild Card play-in game runner-up Minnesota Twins open the season at home versus the Seattle Mariners on April 5. That first series won’t come with a weather guarantee, but it does ensure you’ll get to try all the new Target Field foods before your friends.

Ring the Market’s Opening Bell

The Minneapolis Farmers Market and the Saint Paul Farmers’ Market stay open year-round. But some time in the middle of April (April 28 in St. Paul), the aisles begin to fill up with budding plants and the first spinach harvested from hoop houses. Mill City Farmers Market usually debuts outside the first weekend in May.

Pass the Mayo

The Twin Cities throws a handful of great Cinco de Mayo parties. But St. Paul’s historic West Side hosts the best of the bunch, replete with a parade, low-rider car show, and elotes (spicy/creamy grilled corn on the cob) galore.

Make New Friends (But Keep the Old!)

The Friends School Plant Sale, possibly the biggest of its kind in the country, storms the State Fair Grandstand May 11–13—also known as Mother’s Day weekend. Get there at dawn for the first pick of rare heirloom tomatoes and unusual native grasses. If you’re a bargain-hunter, swoop in during the last hours for big discounts.

Count 250,000 Grand

The unofficial first day of summer in Minnesota happens June 3 at Grand Old Day. Say goodbye to spring with a quarter million of your friends and neighbors by strolling St. Paul, drinking beer, seeing bands, and sampling from more than 100 food vendors.