Joining the Twin Cities River Rats

Twin Cities River Rats Pyramid Scheme: Cha Cha Plessner (top left) and sister Keelie (from Cha Cha, two down, to the right) take a boat ride through North Minneapolis

Charolette “Cha Cha” Plessner stands on the shoulders of her big sister Keelie. Well, not exactly Keelie’s shoulders. Technically, the 11-year-old’s feet are on two other people by the time she reaches her destination: atop the Twin Cities River Rats’ four-tier waterski pyramid.

It’s a position that used to belong to her sister.

“I love that I get to climb in the footsteps of my sister,” Cha Cha says of assuming the pyramid perch from her 16-year-old sibling. “I now climb on her, and I know she will keep me safe and cheer me on.”

These days Keelie is the second tier, and a literal stepping stone for Cha Cha. But she clearly doesn’t mind it.

“When I was at the top of the pyramid, I remember it being very exhilarating and an experience like nothing else,” Keelie says. “But it’s really cool and exciting for me to have my little sister climb up to the top where I used to be. It makes me proud to be able to be beneath her.”

As for how the sisters Plessner, from Eagan, got into strange and unusual feats of waterskiing, it goes back to a chance encounter at Grand Old Day when Keelie was little. They saw the Twin Cities River Rats water ski team’s float, and her dad Fred was intrigued enough to take them to the shores of the Mississippi to see a show firsthand. Keelie was hooked.

“When I saw the show, apparently, I couldn’t stop talking about it,” Keelie says. “So, for my birthday they gave me a Flo-Mo life jacket, and signed my dad and I up for the team.”

Fast forward a few years: Cha Cha couldn’t let dad and big sis have all the fun, so she officially joined the team when she was seven.

And they’re not alone. According to Keelie and Cha Cha, the nationally ranked stunt water skiing show team that performs every summer Thursday comprises several families. And they don’t all have to brave the human pyramid either. In fact, some never touch the water.

“Not everyone on the team skis,” Keelie says. “Some come to work the concessions, to pull skiers, to ride in pick-up boats, to act, or to help with costumes. It’s a giant family.”

Shows on Thursday nights throughout the summer (plus Tuesdays in August), 1758 West River Rd. N., Mpls., tcriverrats.com