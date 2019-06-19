Free Outdoor Summer Movies in the Twin Cities 2019

Outdoor Summer Movies in the Twin Cities
A free flick for pretty much every night of summer? Yes please! Peep the summer movie series lists at public parks in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and our neighboring suburbs. From classics like Ferris Bueller's Day Off, blockbuster superhero movies like Captain Marvel, to reboots like Marry Poppins Returns, there's picks for every generation to beat the heat. This is what these fleeting humid nights are for–just make sure to secure your spot before dusk, and don't forget bug spray!
Father Hennepin Park
June 18 Dunkirk
June 25 Masterjam
July 2 1985
July 9 Bohemian Rhapsody
July 16 Ready Player One
July 23 It’s a Girl
July 30 Blood Memory
August 6 Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
August 13 Triple XXX
August 20 It’s a Short Life
August 27 Life of the Party
Centennial Lakes Park
June 20 Leave No Trace
June 27 Crazy Rich Asians
July 11 Instant Family
July 18 A Dog’s Way Home
July 25 Green Book
August 1 Justice League
Lake Harriet
June 21 Mary Poppins Returns
July 5 The Secret Life of Pets
July 19 Captain Marvel
Normandale Lake Park
June 21 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
June 28 Avengers: Infinity War
July 5 Mary Poppins Returns
July 12 Solo: A Star Wars Story
July 19 Incredibles 2
July 26 Mission: Impossible - Fallout
August 2 Ocean’s 8
August 9 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
August 16 Captain Marvel
Boerboom Park
June 25 Mary Poppins Returns
July 16 A Dog’s Way Home
July 30 How to Train Your Dragon 3
August 13 Coco
August 27 Bumblebee
Nicollet Commons Park
June 28 The Croods
July 12 Angels in the Outfield
July 26 Hairspray
August 9 Little Monsters
August 23 Trolls
Nicollet Island
July 1 Stand and Deliver
July 8 Blankman
July 15 Free Solo
July 22 The Dark Knight
July 29 Green Book
August 5 How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
August 12 Instant Family
August 19 Loving Vincent
August 26 Dumb and Dumber
Lowell Park
July 9 Lego Movie 2
July 16 Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone
July 23 How to Train Your Dragon 3
July 30 Mary Poppins Returns
August 6 Ralph Breaks the Internet
August 13 Incredibles 2
August 20 Dumbo
Other Minneapolis Movies in the Parks:
June 19 Princess Bride, Armatage Park
June 20 Captain Marvel, Farview Park
June 21 Trolls, Northwood Park
July 21 Fallen Kingdom, Bryant Square Park
June 22 Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse (Spanish Subtitles), Bryant Square Park
June 24 Ralph Breaks the Internet, Audubon Park
June 26 Aquaman (Spanish Subtitles), Phelps Field Park
June 27 First Man, Brackett Park
June 29 Lego 2, Jackson Square Park
July 6 Rocky, Lake Nokomis
July 7 Welcome to Marwen, Van Cleve Park
July 10 Remember the Titans, Hiawatha School
July 11 Pursuit of Happyness, Keewaydin Park
July 11 Crazy Rich Asians (Spanish Subtitles), Victory Memorial Dr.
July 12 Jungle Book, Dickman Park
July 13 Bumblebee, Bottineau Park
July 14 Black Panther, Harrison Park
July 17 Sandlot, Windom NE Park
July 18 The Goonies (Spanish Subtitles), Corcoran Park
July 20 Back to the Future, Matthews Park
July 24 Finding Nemo, Lupient Park
July 25 Aquaman, Folwell Park
July 26 Bumblebee, Stewarrt Park
July 27 How to Train Your Dragon, Kenwood Park
July 31 Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
August 1 Christopher Robin (Spanish Subtitles), Fuller Park
August 3 The Sound of Music, Pershing Park
August 4 Rumble, East Phillips Park
August 5 Best in Show, Loring Park
August 7 Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse, Kenny Park
August 8 Aquaman, Luxton Park
August 8 Incredibles 2 (Spanish Subtitles), Victory Memorial Dr.
August 10 Hidden Figures, West Bde Maka Ska
August 11 How to Train Your Dragon, North Mississippi Park
August 12 Drop Dead Gorgeous, Loring Park
August 14 Captain Marvel, Sibley Park
August 15 Captain America, Logan Park
August 17 Ocean’s 8, Lynhurst Park
August 18 Jumanji (Spanish Subtitles), Powderhorn Park
August 19 Black Panther, Bohanon Park
August 21 Mary Poppins Returns, McRae Park
August 22 Black Panther, Central Gym Park
August 25 Step, Cleveland Park
August 26 ET, Pearl Park
August 28 Christopher Robin (Spanish Subtitles), Painter Park
August 29 The LEGO Movie, Morris Park
August 30 Say Anything, Mueller Park
Other St. Paul Movies in the Parks:
June 21 Spiderman: Inter the Spider-Verse, El Rio Vista Recreation Center
June 26 The Incredibles, Palace Community Center
July 13 Bumblebee, Hampden Park
July 18 Incredibles 2, Hancock Recreation Center
July 19 Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Highland Park Community Center
July 23 A Bug’s Life, Hayden Heights Recreation Center
July 26 Small Foot, Northwest Como Recreation Center
July 31 Shrek, Griggs Park
August 2 Goosebumps 2, Sibley Manor
August 6 Space Jam, Duluth & Case Recreation Center
August 8 Ralph Breaks the Internet, Merriam Park Recreation Center
August 9 Wonder Park, Langford Park Recreation Center
August 10 Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse, Hampden Park
August 14 Hotel Transylvania 3, Rice Recreation Center
August 15 Mary Poppins Returns, Groveland Recreation Center
August 16 Lego Movie, Battle Creek Recreation Center
August 23 The Grinch, Edgcumbe Recreation Center
September 20 Peter Rabbit, Linwood Recreation Center
September 27 The Goonies, Hidden Falls Regional Park