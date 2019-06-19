Free Outdoor Summer Movies in the Twin Cities 2019

× Expand Outdoor Summer Movies in the Twin Cities

A free flick for pretty much every night of summer? Yes please! Peep the summer movie series lists at public parks in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and our neighboring suburbs. From classics like Ferris Bueller's Day Off, blockbuster superhero movies like Captain Marvel, to reboots like Marry Poppins Returns, there's picks for every generation to beat the heat. This is what these fleeting humid nights are for–just make sure to secure your spot before dusk, and don't forget bug spray!

June 18 Dunkirk

June 25 Masterjam

July 2 1985

July 9 Bohemian Rhapsody

July 16 Ready Player One

July 23 It’s a Girl

July 30 Blood Memory

August 6 Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

August 13 Triple XXX

August 20 It’s a Short Life

August 27 Life of the Party

June 20 Leave No Trace

June 27 Crazy Rich Asians

July 11 Instant Family

July 18 A Dog’s Way Home

July 25 Green Book

August 1 Justice League

June 21 Mary Poppins Returns

July 5 The Secret Life of Pets

July 19 Captain Marvel

June 21 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

June 28 Avengers: Infinity War

July 5 Mary Poppins Returns

July 12 Solo: A Star Wars Story

July 19 Incredibles 2

July 26 Mission: Impossible - Fallout

August 2 Ocean’s 8

August 9 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

August 16 Captain Marvel

June 25 Mary Poppins Returns

July 16 A Dog’s Way Home

July 30 How to Train Your Dragon 3

August 13 Coco

August 27 Bumblebee

June 28 The Croods

July 12 Angels in the Outfield

July 26 Hairspray

August 9 Little Monsters

August 23 Trolls

July 1 Stand and Deliver

July 8 Blankman

July 15 Free Solo

July 22 The Dark Knight

July 29 Green Book

August 5 How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

August 12 Instant Family

August 19 Loving Vincent

August 26 Dumb and Dumber

July 9 Lego Movie 2

July 16 Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone

July 23 How to Train Your Dragon 3

July 30 Mary Poppins Returns

August 6 Ralph Breaks the Internet

August 13 Incredibles 2

August 20 Dumbo

June 19 Princess Bride, Armatage Park

June 20 Captain Marvel, Farview Park

June 21 Trolls, Northwood Park

July 21 Fallen Kingdom, Bryant Square Park

June 22 Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse (Spanish Subtitles), Bryant Square Park

June 24 Ralph Breaks the Internet, Audubon Park

June 26 Aquaman (Spanish Subtitles), Phelps Field Park

June 27 First Man, Brackett Park

June 29 Lego 2, Jackson Square Park

July 6 Rocky, Lake Nokomis

July 7 Welcome to Marwen, Van Cleve Park

July 10 Remember the Titans, Hiawatha School

July 11 Pursuit of Happyness, Keewaydin Park

July 11 Crazy Rich Asians (Spanish Subtitles), Victory Memorial Dr.

July 12 Jungle Book, Dickman Park

July 13 Bumblebee, Bottineau Park

July 14 Black Panther, Harrison Park

July 17 Sandlot, Windom NE Park

July 18 The Goonies (Spanish Subtitles), Corcoran Park

July 20 Back to the Future, Matthews Park

July 24 Finding Nemo, Lupient Park

July 25 Aquaman, Folwell Park

July 26 Bumblebee, Stewarrt Park

July 27 How to Train Your Dragon, Kenwood Park

July 31 Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park

August 1 Christopher Robin (Spanish Subtitles), Fuller Park

August 3 The Sound of Music, Pershing Park

August 4 Rumble, East Phillips Park

August 5 Best in Show, Loring Park

August 7 Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse, Kenny Park

August 8 Aquaman, Luxton Park

August 8 Incredibles 2 (Spanish Subtitles), Victory Memorial Dr.

August 10 Hidden Figures, West Bde Maka Ska

August 11 How to Train Your Dragon, North Mississippi Park

August 12 Drop Dead Gorgeous, Loring Park

August 14 Captain Marvel, Sibley Park

August 15 Captain America, Logan Park

August 17 Ocean’s 8, Lynhurst Park

August 18 Jumanji (Spanish Subtitles), Powderhorn Park

August 19 Black Panther, Bohanon Park

August 21 Mary Poppins Returns, McRae Park

August 22 Black Panther, Central Gym Park

August 25 Step, Cleveland Park

August 26 ET, Pearl Park

August 28 Christopher Robin (Spanish Subtitles), Painter Park

August 29 The LEGO Movie, Morris Park

August 30 Say Anything, Mueller Park

June 21 Spiderman: Inter the Spider-Verse, El Rio Vista Recreation Center

June 26 The Incredibles, Palace Community Center

July 13 Bumblebee, Hampden Park

July 18 Incredibles 2, Hancock Recreation Center

July 19 Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Highland Park Community Center

July 23 A Bug’s Life, Hayden Heights Recreation Center

July 26 Small Foot, Northwest Como Recreation Center

July 31 Shrek, Griggs Park

August 2 Goosebumps 2, Sibley Manor

August 6 Space Jam, Duluth & Case Recreation Center

August 8 Ralph Breaks the Internet, Merriam Park Recreation Center

August 9 Wonder Park, Langford Park Recreation Center

August 10 Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse, Hampden Park

August 14 Hotel Transylvania 3, Rice Recreation Center

August 15 Mary Poppins Returns, Groveland Recreation Center

August 16 Lego Movie, Battle Creek Recreation Center

August 23 The Grinch, Edgcumbe Recreation Center

September 20 Peter Rabbit, Linwood Recreation Center

September 27 The Goonies, Hidden Falls Regional Park