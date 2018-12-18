Meet Some of the Twin Cities' Most Beloved Holiday Characters

× Expand Local actors and actresses in holiday shows

We’ve all got our own special holiday traditions: bringing the spoils of white elephant parties past to white elephant parties present; baking a metric ton of cookies and gifting a couple dozen while eating the other 478. But what if your tradition was getting painted green 60-plus times over the course of the holidays? Or brushing up on the conjugation of verbs in Klingon? Well, that’s what the season holds for these Twin Cities actors, who come back year after year, singing loud for all to hear.

× Expand Nathaniel Fuller, A Christmas Carol

Nathaniel Fuller

A Christmas Carol, Guthrie Theater

Character: Ebenezer Scrooge

Years in this production: 30 (six as Scrooge)

What would Scrooge want from a secret Santa? Money! But after everything, just love. It’s not what goes in the stocking for Scrooge, it’s his relationship with people.

What’s your favorite part of doing this show? I love grouchy Scrooge, and the transformation he goes through. And in the end, how that may be true for all of us: “God bless us, every one.”

× Expand Gillian Chan, A Klingon Christmas Carol

Gillian Chan

A Klingon Christmas Carol, The Historic Mounds Theatre

Character: Various children

Years in this production: Five

What’s your favorite Klingon weapon? The bat’leth. It’s the traditional Klingon weapon, and it’s very big and scary, and can be used to intimidate.

What Christmas song would sound the weirdest in Klingon? “The 12 Days of Christmas.” Instead of all the different birds, it’d be about weapons.

If your characters celebrated human Christmas, what would they ask for in their stockings? Probably lots of weapons.

× Expand Dennis W. Spears, Black Nativity

Dennis W. Spears

Black Nativity, Penumbra Theatre

Character: Lead vocalist

Years in this production: 35

After 35 years, how has this production changed? It’s become a family go-to. We see a lot of the same faces every year.

Will audiences recognize the carols you sing? Yes. It’s all old gospel, with some new mixed in. It’s funky! It’s gospel-y, it’s hip, all those things. There’s something for everyone.

Are you a fan of ugly Christmas sweaters in the audience? I don’t mind it. As long as you’re in the spirit of the season, you do you. I’m gonna do me.

× Expand Kim Kivens, The Chanukah Guest

Kim Kivens

The Chanukah Guest, Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company

Character: Bubba Brayna

Years in this production: One

How does this show get people in the holiday spirit? Bubba Brayna has a line in the show: “Every day will be Chanukah.” We should be glad we’re all here and we should celebrate life.

How would you describe this show in one sentence? A fun celebration of life that happens to be in December!

Will you get to eat latkes onstage every day? I think the playwright was hoping for the actual making of latkes onstage. In an hour, it might not happen, but you never know!

× Expand Rodolfo Nieto, All is Calm

Rodolfo Nieto

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, Theater Latté Da

Character: Ensemble

Years in this production: Two

This is a serious show about WWI. Can the audience expect any comic relief? There are some optimistic points where we portray soldiers in the trenches having a jolly good time while witnessing the horrors and atrocities that come with the war.

Are you sick of Christmas carols by the time the show ends? No! It’s beautiful and wonderful to sing every time. Knowing that every song is helping to propel the story makes it fun to sing over and over.

× Expand Charity Jones, A Christmas Carol

Charity Jones

A Christmas Carol, Guthrie Theater

Character: Old Joe, Ebenezer Scrooge alternate for 13 performances

Years in this production: Eight

Are you still in the Christmas spirit after a month-and-a-half of shows? I think I have more Christmas spirit than I’d have if I weren’t doing it. It definitely gives the audience lots of Christmas spirit!

What would Scrooge get in his stocking? Coal! But at the end, I don’t think he really wants anything.

× Expand Reed Sigmund, How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Reed Sigmund

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Children’s Theatre Company

Character: The Grinch

Years in this production: Four

Have you seen any horrible Christmas sweaters from onstage? Nope! But I’ve seen a lot of little ones in Grinch costumes, and nothing makes me happier!

Do Christmas tunes make you happy or give you a headache? At sunrise on November 1, Christmas music begins blaring through the halls of our house. Then it continues to blare until about February. I wouldn’t have it any other way.

What would The Grinch’s favorite Christmas carol be? I’d say “Silent Night” since The Grinch hates all the noise, noise, noise.