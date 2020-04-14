Twin Cities Film Fest Launches Streaming Service

× Expand red curtain

Normally, we'd announce the films slated to premiere as part of the Twin Cities Film Festival. However, like every other event for the foreseeable future, the festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Who knows when we'll be able to go back to movie theaters to see films on the big screen.

But the show must go on, which is why the festival built a new streaming service called TCFF Streams on its website so you can access movies from home, priced at $5.99 per flick. A good way to stay entertained at home while supporting the indie film scene.

“We’ve always been on the forefront of innovation.” TCFF executive director Jatin Setia said in a press release. “We're always trying to think of new ways to celebrate artists and to engage our audiences ... and if theaters must close during this time of emergency, then we're happy to play a small role in bringing these vital films and essential filmmakers straight to your living room."

Last year, the organization launched a production initiative that connected small businesses and nonprofits with local filmmakers to create new video projects, commissioning more than $50,000 so far. While the festival hopes to continue expanding it this year, the money raised from the films streamed will be split with the local independent filmmakers.

Here are the films currently streaming, per the announcement:

8 Seasons of Art (Documentary): This documentary follows a group of Minnesota artists who share their message of love, intentionality and purpose for being an artist.

twincitiesfilmfest.org/streams