Twin Cities Derby Day Parties Worth Your Fanciest Hat

Birch’s on the Lake

Get out your racing binoculars and get ready to celebrity spot. Birch’s Derby costume contest is judged by local stars Richard Moody and Suzzane Erickson. Check out live music from The High 48s, drink specials, and an after party in the brew house that rages until 1 a.m. Dancing shoes encouraged. Tickets start at $35. May 5, noon­–midnight. 1310 Wayzata Blvd. W., Long Lake, 952-473-7373, birchsonthelake.com

Betty Danger’s Country Club

Fancy folks, listen up: Betty Danger’s 4th annual Kentucky Derbatante will be THE premier social event of spring in the cities. Hold on to your hat and your mint julep for inflatable bouncy horse races, a hat contest, and a rowdy outdoor dance party hosted by DJ Sheik. A word to the wise: This event sells out faster than you can say “giddyup,” so get your tickets ASAP. General admission tickets are $33.67. May 5, 2:30–9:30 pm. 2501 Marshall St. NE, Mpls., 612-315-4997, bettydangers.com

Brit’s Pub

Show off your derby duds for all of Nicollet Mall to see while watching the race on Brit’s sunny veranda. “Guests are encouraged to dress to impress, and they certainly do!” says manager Shane Higgins. Derby day may be Brit’s biggest day of the year—last year alone drew 1,500 julep junkies. This year, they’ll feature a bluegrass band in their Clubhouse lounge, a cigar seller, photo wall, and specials on mint juleps and bubbly. No cover charge. May 5, noon–6 p.m. 1110 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., 612-332-3908, britspub.com

Schram Vinyards Winery

Head west for a derby party that has everything—new bourbon and beer releases, live music, cigar rolling, a hat contest, and more. Arcane kitchen will be serving up southern-style food all day long, y'all.Tickets are $25. 8785 Airport Rd., Waconia, 952-442-5105, shop.schramvinyards.com

Canterbury Park

What better way to celebrate the Derby than with a real live horse race? Canterbury Park kicks off their live racing season with a family-friendly bash, where you’ll find a hat contest, selfie stations, and mint juleps and munchies galore. Don’t forget to dress up and sneak a peek at the Derby itself— it’ll be broadcast all over the park and on the giant infield tote board. Tickets are $9, free for kids 17 and younger. May 5, 12:45–6 p.m. 1100 Canterbury Rd., Shakopee, 952-445-7223, canterburypark.com

University Club of Saint Paul

Race on over to University Club for their ever-popular Derby Party! This 21+ event boasts a Southern-style app buffet, photo booth, popcorn bar, poolside croquet, and more. Come dressed to the nines for a chance to win the coveted title of Best Dressed Gal or Gent. Handy tip: when it comes to hats, bigger is always better. Tickets are $45. May 5, 3–7 p.m. 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul, 651-222-1751, universityclubofstpaul.com

Warehouse Winery LLC

Dress in your Derby best for Connections to Independence’s Run for the Roses fundraiser. Enter the best dressed contest and mill about poker tables, wine tastings, a silent auction, cigar bar, and more! All proceeds will go to helping youth in, and young adults aging out of, the foster care system. Tickets are $35 in advance. May 5, 3–7 p.m. 6415 Cambridge St., Mpls., 612-940-9463, eventbrite.com

Dixie’s on Grand

Want to feel that Southern charm without leaving the cities? Head over to Dixie’s on Grand and tuck into some biscuits and gumbo while you watch the race. Plus, enjoy happy hour specials from 3 to 6, juleps included. No cover charge. May 5, 3–6 p.m. 695 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-222-7345, dixiesongrand.com

Derby for a Cure at The Loop

Root for your favorite horse while raising money for type one diabetes with JDRF YLC Minnesota. A live stream of the Derby will be accompanied by games, prizes and snacks. Don't forget your hats and seersucker suits! Tickets are $65. May 5, 2–6 p.m. 5331 W. 16th St., St. Louis Park, 952-681-2684, derbyforacure.eventbrite.com

Dalton and Wade

This rooftop party has it all—craft cocktails, bourbon tastings, a best dressed contest, and cornhole, because why not? Enjoy a nod to Cinco de Mayo with pinatas and margs while watching the most exciting two minutes in sports to grace television. Tickets are $45. May 5, 2–6 p.m. 323 Washington Ave. N, Mpls., 612-236-4020, eventbrite.com

