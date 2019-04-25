The Twin Cities Board Game Boom

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Thanos from Thanos Rising Game pieces, like Thanos from Thanos Rising, hardly resemble the old Monopoly shoe.

Sixty percent of Americans—some 150 million people—play video games daily, according to a trade group study. And yet, in an improbable bit of counter programming, the Twin Cities has become a hot spot for an old-school, analog social activity: board games. That’s right, the kind that involves dice, plastic pieces, scheming, and strategy.

It’s a busy local scene: Fans track new releases, shop at fully stocked mega-stores, watch board game YouTube channels, and invent popular titles. What’s the deal with this board game renaissance? “The quality of games has significantly increased in the last five or six years,” says Ryan Johnson, marketing manager of local chain Games by James.

The new generation of board games involves complex strategy, collaboration, and puzzle-solving. That means you don’t have to battle a warlock—unless that’s your thing. Ready to roll the dice?

Top Gamers

Roseville’s Fantasy Flight Games stands out as one of the world’s leading game manufacturers. Its best-known titles include A Game of Thrones Catan (based on bestseller Settlers of Catan) and Star Wars: X-Wing. The company, which employs some 70 people, includes a massive flagship shop (with attached café) just off 35W. The YouTube channel for Fantasy Flight Games counts more than 55,000 subscribers and reaches 1 million-plus views on its tutorials, game previews, and play throughs.

Fun Funding

More and more new games hit the market every year. The backbone behind several successful launches? Kickstarter. The crowdfunding website helped successfully fund 2,337 tabletop games in 2018 alone. Adam Rehberg, from Hopkins, entered the game Brewin’ USA into a Shark Tank–like contest. Later, he raised $36,000 on Kickstarter to fund a production run. St. Paul’s Leder Games created Root, which pits woodland creatures in a forest fight. It raised more than $600,000 on Kickstarter. Now, it’s a bestseller at Tower Games, on Nicollet Ave.

Game On

Taprooms like Minnetonka’s Unmapped Brewing, Surly, and Bad Weather Brewing often host monthly or weekly game nights. Bring your own game or sample a new title from their stacks. (Just don’t drop any pieces in your beer.)

Food Trucks and Beer

There truly is a game for everyone: Adam’s Apple Games, out of Hopkins, designs games about breweries and food trucks. Founder Adam Rehberg also hosts a biweekly podcast called Print It and Ship It, in which he walks listeners through indie game design.

Local Bestsellers

At 10,000 square feet, Source Comics and Games (with HQ in Roseville) carries everything from the classics to industry favorites. New hit releases include fantasy campaign Gloomhaven and artistic tile-laying game Azul. The shop hosts events for specific games a few times each week.

Get into Mischief

Mischief Toy Store, tucked inside a 125-year-old house on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue, stocks games from around the world. Bestsellers range from Dixit (a local Fantasy Flight title) to the popular party game Codenames. Mischief also hosts monthly game nights in its cozy upstairs gaming area.