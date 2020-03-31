Tune in to the Minnesota Orchestra (from Home)

× Expand Photograph by Greg Helgeson courtesy of the Minnesota Orchestra Minnesota Orchestra and Osmo Vänskä

Fans of classical music are in luck: The Minnesota Orchestra created a new section of its website that features at-home performances, educational videos, and uploads of past performances for your streaming pleasure.

“We miss making great music with our colleagues, and we want our community and our audiences to keep hearing the music as we take on this unprecedented challenge,” principal horn Michael Gast said in a press release.“We're going to make it together, and hopefully the music inspires you, as much as it does us, to hang in there and know that better days are ahead. We want you to know that we're thinking about you.”

The content added to “Minnesota Orchestra at Home” will be updated regularly, and features YouTube playlists of clips from the orchestra’s 2019-20 seasons, curated livestream footage of complete concerts, and Spotify playlists made by the orchestra’s musicians. You can even watch

Gast is currently featured in an outdoor performance (while maintaining social distance) of “This Little Light of Mine” that was recorded before Governor Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order.

It helps that listening to music has been scientifically proven to reduce emotional distress and anxiety.

“We are so gratified by the music and stories our Minnesota Orchestra musicians have already shared from their homes,” orchestra president and CEO Michelle Miller Burns also stated. “During a time when we are unable to present concerts at Orchestra Hall, it is important to all of us to stay connected with our community and to continue to share the power of music that has been at the heart of our Orchestra’s mission for more than a century.”

minnesotaorchestra.org