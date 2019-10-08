Trump Rally Comes to Minneapolis—Why?

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Richard W. Painter

When I heard Donald Trump was having one of his rallies in Minneapolis this Thursday, October 10, I endured a chaos of thoughts, mainly about the fact that Thursday is my night to drive a carpool of children (safely?) from due east of the rally to southwest of it, but also that in 2016 Hillary Clinton carried Hennepin County (Minneapolis) by 64 percent and Ramsey County (St. Paul) by 66 percent. A blue island like the Twin Cities would seem an odd place to campaign in the middle of an impeachment inquiry, no? I half expected the rally to cancel, but as it now seems it will certainly happen, one question grew bigger and bigger in my mind: Why is this happening to us?

So I reached out to the former chief ethics lawyer for the George W. Bush administration and political analyst Richard Painter, now a University of Minnesota law school professor who founded CREW, the watchdog organization trying to keep this country operating within our formerly agreed upon ethical and moral parameters. Despite Painter's failed bid to primary Tina Smith, I have always found him to have an inerrant bullshit detector, and so I put the bald question to Painter—why, why, why is this happening to us? I found Painter’s answer terrifically enlightening, and so I present it in just about its entirety, lightly edited for clarity:

Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl: Okay, shoot: Why is this happening to us?

Richard Painter: He thinks he’s got a shot at Minnesota, and if he pitches hard in Minnesota it will spill over into Iowa and Wisconsin. The reason he thinks he has a shot is that he came within one and a half points in 2016. Now, that was largely because of a badly managed Clinton campaign, in which she didn’t spend much time in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and so on. It may have been worse on the ground here or not, but, in the end, he came within that point and a half, and to him that puts Minnesota within his purple category.

On top of that, we’ve had developments since 2016 that encourage him. One: The Al Franken resignation, and a lot of upset over that. Senator Smith is not as popular as Franken, and there may be some lingering resentments. Two: The division in the DFL over sulfide mining has continued and gotten worse. The vast majority of voters don’t support sulfide mining, and at this point even [former Republican Governor] Arne Carlson has come out against it, but there’s an Iron Range contingent that wants it and there’s now a scandal over Polymet. I think the Republicans are on the wrong side of this but at least they’re clear. The divide in the DFL–that also encourages him.

Three, and this is a big one: There are three house seats in all of the United States in 2018 that flipped blue to red, and two were in Minnesota. Even though the DFL picked up two seats in the suburban Twin Cities, two seats went blue to red. [Governor Tim ] Walz’s old seat in the 1st, and up in the 8th [Where Rick Nolan retired and was replaced by Pete Stauber.] In the 8th the DFL ran a very bad candidate. Still, if two of the three seats in the whole country which flipped from blue to red in what was a very bad year for Republicans, if that happened in Minnesota that’s not good–that’s an invitation to Trump to come on in here to stir up trouble.

On top of all of that, I kind of see it as the end of a chain reaction. Inexplicably, Keith Ellison ran for Attorney General, and of course he won. Now, he made that decision before all of the [domestic violence] allegations came out, and I assume he did that intending to seek another statewide office, as I mentioned Senator Smith is fairly weak. So now that probably won’t happen and he’ll sit in the AG office. But that put Ilhan Omar in his seat. Now, Ellison shares some views with Ilhan Omar, but he’s a heck of a lot shrewder in how he talks. She got herself in a lot of trouble the first couple months, and even though she’s gotten better, Trump sees her, and he thinks he can come in and campaign against Ilhan Omar. Trump doesn’t want to run against Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren, he wants Ukraine to investigate them and take care of them that way.

It’s been the Republican strategy to run against the so-called squad, and Ilhan Omar is probably the most flamboyant of the squad. She’s got a safe seat, that’s not the issue. But if he can run against her and paint her as the typical Democrat—that’s what he wants. He’d much rather run against Ilhan Omar than against Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren, in a place where a weak DFL divided over sulfide mining lost two of the three blue districts in the whole country that were lost in 2018. With a not very popular Tina Smith.

Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl: What happens if there’s a big left-wing protest in downtown Minneapolis, echoing, say, the chaos of the 2008 Republican National Convention in St. Paul?

Richard Painter: If there are far left-wingers, Trump can stir up more trouble out of that. It depends on how people protest. He’s going to want to make it seem like every Democrat supports everything Ilhan Omar says, and the racist stuff has been effective for him. He’s got a bogeyman, or bogeywoman, and when he makes racist comments about Ilhan Omar it energizes his base, and also makes it so no Democrat can criticize her. In the beginning of the year a lot of Democrats were saying, you can’t talk that way about Jewish-Americans, you can criticize Netanyahu, but not Israelis or Jews. But when Trump says racist things about her it makes it really hard to talk about her. The GOP strategy is a lot more thought-out than you might think.