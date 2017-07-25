A Day in the Life of a Toy Maker

× 1 of 9 Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Bleu travels globally (Copenhagen and Tokyo are faves) to pick up inspiration for products, adapting ideas and trends she spots at shows like Maison & Objet furniture fair in Paris. “We’re not trying to be cutting-edge, but knowing what is cutting-edge is where the art comes in.” × 2 of 9 Expand Bleu led the development of the MiO wooden toy line in 2016. × 3 of 9 Expand Architecturally inspired wood pieces (like a tiny house that can be pulled on a trailer) and beanbag bodies in MiO are meant to be mixed and matched. × 4 of 9 Expand “No one has been trained as a toy designer,” Jeanne Bleu, creative director of Manhattan Toy, says of the illustrators and graphic designers. The company, founded in 1978, is known for pioneering developmental play with toys such as the iconic Whoozit and the award-winning MiO. × 5 of 9 Expand The company prides itself on products that rely on kids’ imaginations, not batteries. “We’re taking classic play patterns and bringing some innovation to it,” Bleu says, referring to some of the lines like Farmer’s Market, Camp Acorn, and the popular Groovy Boy Doll. “That’s where we have fun—we layer on things, like an eggplant toy.” × 6 of 9 Expand Some of the stuffed animals coming to Target this fall are displayed on an office window ledge. × 7 of 9 Expand A book of fabric swatches is under review for the next version of the brand’s most popular toy, a plush bunny. × 8 of 9 Expand Bleu sketches, paints, and illustrates visual guides for toys and creative materials, like the catalog. Products are sold online, in specialty boutiques (like the local Pacifier and Patina stores), and in shops worldwide like Harrods in London, Anthropologie, Barnes & Noble, and Target. What’s the next hot toy? “The llama!” Bleu says, without hesitation. × 9 of 9 Expand The creative team meets weekly to review new designs, which can stem from their own childhood memories to a recent museum exhibit to a dress seen in Vogue. Prev Next

You might recall the pivotal scene in the 1980s movie Big when Tom Hanks’s character—a 13-year-old boy in a man’s body—questions a group of toy marketers about their latest prototype that transforms from a building into a robot. “I don’t get it . . . what’s fun about that?” It’s a question Jeanne Bleu, creative director of Manhattan Toy, says she and her team of five regularly ask one another as they develop products for the company that moved from Manhattan to Minneapolis in 1991. “We’ve got a lot of Peter Pan types here,” Bleu says fondly of the design team. “We really play with the toys. We invite kids to come in and play. We’re trying to create the cherished childhood toy of the future.”

Take a tour of Jeanne Bleu’s Lake of the Isles home and see more behind-the-scenes photos at mspmag.com/manhattantoy.