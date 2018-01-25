Top 10 Reasons to go to Super Bowl Experience

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tiffany & Co. | Illustration by Matt Johnstone Super Bowl Experience Graphic

They had us at end zone dance (we’d never pass on a chance to show off), but there’s plenty more to see and do at this NFL theme park at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Ring Bling

Admire past Super Bowl rings (many designed by Minnesota-based Jostens) up-close and personal.

Meet Players

Meet the players who caught this season’s touchdown passes during appearances and autograph sessions throughout the event.

Make Your Facebook Friends Jealous

. . . when you post photos of yourself inside a life-sized player mold of your favorite team.

Test Your Talents

Compete against a virtual NFL player on an LED screen. Celebrate victory with your favorite touchdown dance!

Pose with the Vince Lombardi Trophy

Praise a Green Bay coach, just this once.

Real-Time Action

Virtual reality goggles let you watch quarterback practice, get close to the pregame huddle and relive past games from the best seat in the house: right on the field!

Train Like a Pro

Speed up your three-cone drill and boost that vertical leap at NFL Scouting Combine. We’ll see you at your MVP acceptance speech.

Pro Football Hall of Fame

Look into pro football’s glorious past with rare memories on display in sleek translucent LCDs and bronze busts of Hall of Fame legends.

New Merch

Shop apparel for all 32 teams and the largest selection of Super Bowl LII gear at NFL Shop at Super Bowl presented by Visa.

It All Started Here

The first Super Bowl Experience took place right here in Minneapolis 26 years ago and has been replicated in cities across the country ever since.

January 27–February 3. Tickets: $35 adults, $25 children under 12, $55 for SBXTRA“Fast Pass.” Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. S., Mpls., nfl.com/superbowlexperienceonsale

Check out the full Super Bowl Host Committee Official Commemorative Guide!