Todd About Town: September 2017 Edition

× Expand Illustration by Randall Nelson Todd Walker

More than 850 people raised a glass of pink at Solo Vino’s 9th Annual Rosé Tent Tasting. With roughly 140 Mediterranean-style dry rosé wines to sample from the top wine vendors in Minnesota, no one seemed bothered by the lack of sun on this cloudy, damp, and misty day at the fest’s new home in the parking lot of Saint Paul College. The guests enjoyed tasty sizzling sausages from Erik Sather of Lowry Hills Meats, and buttery cheese varieties from Redhead Creamery. Susan Haigh, president and CEO of Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, and Jason DeRusha, WCCO news anchor, were among the guests sampling the large selection of the pink stuff while swaying to the music of DJ Steez and local duo Gorgeous Pearls (Penelope Deignan and Georgia Ross). Come to think of it, I wonder if the swaying was from the glasses of rosé or from the music. Now that’s a good question, Mr. DeRusha. A portion of the proceeds from the event will support the Community Partnership Fund of the Ramsey Hill Association.

It wasn’t your average backyard barbecue party at the home of St. Paul residents Mike and Andrea Jones, two members of a five-person team behind the successful and fast-growing local fitness company Alchemy. When your good friend is James Beard Award winner Alex Roberts, the chef/owner behind two of our town’s finest culinary spots, Brasa and Alma, and he offers to participate in the menu creation and food prep for the picnic, you say, “Yes!” The barbecue was a chance for friends to raise a glass to entrepreneurial spirit with the success of the recently updated Alma Cafe Hotel and Restaurant, and Alchemy’s opening of its fourth location in Highland Park in September.

See you on the scene!