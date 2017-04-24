Todd About Town: May 2017 Edition

× Expand Illustration by Randall Nelson Illustration of Todd Walker

Glasses were raised to celebrate the 104th birthday of The University Club of St. Paul and the fourth birthday of the St. Paul Athletic Club at the black-and-white–­themed evening. Club owners John Rupp and Stephanie Rupp greeted their well-coiffed guests while Chuck Kanski from Solo Vino on Selby Avenue poured a signature Moscow mule–inspired cocktail. The evening’s activities included indoor croquet, cocktail music, a roving magician, and in-house pastry chef Brian Vinero’s desserts, appropriately black and white. The University Club’s historic English Renaissance–style clubhouse opened in 1913 and was designed by St. Paul architects Reed and Stem, who also designed New York’s Grand Central Station, The St. Paul Hotel, and numerous Summit Avenue homes. Perched high above Ramsey Hill as the gateway to the historic mansions of Summit Avenue, the clubhouse remains one of the most notable fixtures in the Cathedral Hill neighborhood. Owner John Rupp shared that after 100 plus years it’s time for a few property improvements. Look for a complete remodel of the University Club’s main floor to be completed by fall 2017.

St. Jude Hospital held its fifth annual Red Carpet for Hope Gala at the Minneapolis Depot, where $380,000 was raised to support the hospital’s mission to advance cures and help for pediatric catastrophic diseases. It was founder Danny Thomas’s vision that no child shall be denied treatment based on race, religion, or a family’s ability to pay. Emcees for the event were KARE 11 news anchor Kim Insley and reporter Chris Hrapsky. Minneapolis philanthropists Berit Kyllo Francis and Michael Francis are co-founders of the annual gala. The event is held simultaneously in Miami, Chicago, and Woodlands, Texas. The live auction included all four markets bidding on a VIP experience to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards at the same time. The winning bid came from Minneapolis at $20,000!

