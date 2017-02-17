Todd About Town: March 2017 Edition

× Expand Illustration by Randall Nelson Todd Walker

Before we spring ahead, let’s look back at some winter highlights. Last December, St. Paul’s historic 101-year-old Palace Theatre opened its doors to the public for the first time in nearly 40 years. The former movie and vaudeville house on 7th Place in downtown St. Paul was purchased in 2015 by the city of St. Paul for $325,000 with the goal of creating a 2,800-capacity concert venue. Coincidentally, though perhaps intentionally, exactly 101 years prior to the night of our party, The Marx Brothers performed at the Palace Theatre ahead of its official 1916 opening. Today, the Palace Theatre is operated by First Avenue and Chicago-based JAM Productions, Ltd. The evening’s focus was music—featured act The New Standards, and local standouts Aby Wolf, Chris Koza, Cameron Kinghorn, Janey Winterbauer, Arne Fogal, and Jeremy Messersmith. Clad in a traditional Irish kilt, St. Paul mayor Chris Coleman joined a group of bagpipers on stage for “Fairytale of New York,” a tune by The Pogues. Coleman, who’s been itching for the theatre’s renovation, organized the all-star lineup with support from the Knight Foundation and Summit Brewing Co., to thank the laborers for their work transforming this St. Paul relic.

Across the river in Minneapolis, FashionFest kicked off its fourth annual winter gala to support the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. More than 400 fashion-forward philanthropists raised more than $270,000 for programs to support patients and families staying at the hospital. The committee, chaired by Natalie Bushaw and Robin Dahl, brought the true impact of the event to life with a fashion show produced by Andrea Hjelm and her company, Moore Creative Talent, Inc., which included patients and their doctors. Local celebrities worked the event serving as Red Wing “Wingmen”: WCCO radio’s Dave Lee, KARE 11 anchor Cory Hepola, former Gopher athlete Tyrone Carter and, yep, I participated in the fun as a Wingman as well.

See you on the scene