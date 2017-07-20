Todd About Town: August 2017 Edition

× Expand Illustration by Randall Nelson Todd Walker illustration

Politicians, media personalities, philanthropists, and fashionistas were among the 2,000-plus guests who filled the Minneapolis Convention Center to exchange handshakes, air kisses, and, yes, a few judgmental eye rolls from the “ladies who lunch” crowd at the 35th annual PACER benefit presented by Starkey Hearing Technologies. The PACER Center enhances the quality of life for children with disabilities. Under the direction of co-founder and executive director Paula Goldberg, the evening regularly attracts the “Twincy” A-listers. . . and this year was no exception. Guests included Bill and Tani Austin of Starkey Hearing Technologies, Minnesota’s senior senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota’s Third Congressional District candidate Dean Phillips, and Muffy MacMillan and her children: Mara MacMillan, Ben Bennett, Frankie Bennett, and Noel Bennett. Emcees for the evening were the Minneapolis version of George and Amal Clooney—and, may I add, looking every bit as chic—WCCO news anchors Frank Vascellaro and Amelia Santaniello. The entertainment for the gala was returning crowd favorite Jay Leno. Sans notes or cue cards, the former king of late night had the crowd roaring with belly laughs for more than an hour.

The live auction was a huge hit, featuring two very popular experiences: Super Bowl 2018 tickets and a private tour of the garage where Jay Leno has his personal automobile and motorcycle collection. Mr. Leno donated multiple tours of the garage at $5,000 each and showed his support of the PACER Center by making a personal donation to the organization.

See you on the scene!