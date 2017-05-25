Todd About Town: June 2017 Edition

× Expand Illustration by Randall Nelson Todd Walker illustration

Really big things were happening in St. Paul earlier this year. Namely, the Really Big Time Raffle. This annual meeting is put on by the Saint Paul Area Chamber of Commerce (SPACC), supporting its mission to cultivate strong leaders. More than 650 people were in attendance, including Minnesota Wild CFO Jeff Pellegrom, who accepted the 2017 board chair role, and Don Garber, commissioner of Major League Soccer, who shared visuals and construction plans for the Minnesota United Major League Soccer stadium, which will be built in the Midway neighborhood. The evening’s keynote speaker was Amanda Brinkman, vice president and chief brand and communications officer at Deluxe. Brinkman also co-hosts Hulu’s reality TV series Small Business Revolution with Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec. The dynamic duo travels to small American towns where they offer insight and advice to small businesses in hopes of revitalizing towns. The evening concluded on a high note for Pioneer Press/TwinCities.com’s Mike Burbach who won the $10,000 Really Big Time Raffle.

More than 300 guests attended the 12th annual Vintner Ball wine tasting and auction at the Westin Edina Galleria benefitting Second Harvest Heartland. The event raised more than $142,000 for Second Harvest Heartland—enough to distribute nearly 430,000 meals to hungry children, families, and seniors in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Presenting sponsor Kowalski’s Markets and its wine shop director Brian Mallie partnered with sommeliers, wine distributors, and local businesses to curate more than 100 wines for the event. Attendees also enjoyed unique food from local restaurants, artisan cheeses and sumptuous desserts from Kowalski’s Markets, a silent auction, and live music from the Wayne Anthony Jazz Ensemble featuring Adi Yeshaya on piano.

