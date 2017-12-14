Todd About Town: January 2018 Edition

× Expand Illustration by Randall Nelson Todd Walker

That’s a wrap . . . 2017 is in the books and we’ve closed out another year. We’re a philanthropic community, but we also know how to celebrate our Bold North spirit.

Recently, Dawn of a Dream, a gala benefitting Children’s Cancer Research Fund, was held at The Minneapolis Depot, adjacent to the newly renovated Renaissance Hotel. CNN correspondent Ed Lavandera was the emcee for the evening. Karen Sorbo, our local auctioneer superstar who has risen to national prominence, led the live auction. Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway, and his charming wife Jennifer, worked the room, sharing insights and fielding questions from guests about Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Chad would be the guy to ask—he’s the volunteer ambassador for Super Bowl LII Crew 52. The gala raised more than $950,000.

If you’ve been seeing global prints, skin illusion effects in clothing, and red taking over the Twin Cities, it’s probably because these fashionistas attended Fashionopolis, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s annual fashion event. The show’s brainchild and emcee for the evening was style maven Allison Kaplan. Eleven local designers created a T-shirt and street wear ensemble supporting this year’s focus: global street fashion. The demise of Nicollet Mall’s Macy’s brought back memories of past fashion event Glamorama, which hit Minneapolis every August until 2014. However most would agree that it had begun to diminish as the Macy’s brand began its eminent decline. Lament no more, I say. The show’s fashion and style catalyst Grant Whittaker brought back the original razzle and dazzle that most remember from the early days when Dayton’s department store introduced us to a little charity/fashion event called A Cause for Applause.

See you on the scene!