Todd About Town: February 2017 Edition

× Expand Illustration by Randall Nelson Todd Walker

Ho, ho, humdrum.

By now, we’ve raised a glass and bid c’est la vie to 2016, made resolutions, and toasted to a grand 2017. Now that we’re firmly into gray skies and short, cold days, it reminds me of San Diego’s coined phrase June Gloom. I think we can share a collective Minnesota head nod in agreement for what I’d like to call this season: February Funk. That said, let’s lift our chins, puff out our chests, and be proud of our immensely charitable community.

Belinda Jensen emceed the 36th annual Dawn of a Dream gala in support of Children’s Cancer Research Fund. The gala at the Minneapolis Depot raised nearly $1.2 million for childhood cancer research, which helps jumpstart promising new research projects at the University of Minnesota. The theme was Limitless, referring to the potential of a cure for childhood cancer, the potential of the good that the dollars raised can do, and the lengths that a parent will go to in search of a cure for their child. Music and entertainment was provided by local Prince tribute band The Purple Xperience.

Local vocal powerhouse Belladiva took the stage at the 18th annual Jeremiah Bullfrog Bash, kicking off the night with Three Dog Night classic “Joy to the World,” and its fitting earworm opening: “Jeremiah was a bullfrog.” A record-breaking 600 guests gathered at the Minneapolis Depot to raise $425,000, which supports 14 families for a year. The live auction included a unique experience combined with a bit of memorabilia. Minneapolis philanthropists Win and Christie Neuger bid $15,000 and went home with an NFL Pro Bowl jersey signed by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, and a dinner for six prepared by Barr himself. Jeremiah is a proud partner of Anthony Barr’s foundation, Raise the Barr.

A bit of 2016 reflection . . . where did we gather before there was a Minneapolis Depot?

See you on the scene!