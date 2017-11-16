Todd About Town: December 2017 Edition

× Expand Illustration by Randall Nelson Todd Walker illustration

“Ladies Rule the Castle” was the theme at the American Swedish Institute’s Cocktails at the Castle annual bash. There were nearly 1,300 guests, including the Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet, 2015 recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize, and R.T. Rybak, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Foundation. Of course I asked the former Minneapolis mayor the burning question on all our minds: Do you have plans to seek public office again? The always-delightful former first lady of Minneapolis Megan O’Hara gave a sheepish grin, only to be followed by R.T.’s politically correct response: “I am very happy in my current position at the Minneapolis Foundation.” I don’t know about you, but that sounds more yay than nay.

The evening had assorted activities,including Women’s Woodshop and Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, which demonstrated woodworking and metal stamping; Foxglove Market and Studio, which helmed a flower-weaving installation; and Knitteapolis, which worked its magic by yarn bombing the ASI fence and Frejya, the iconic rooftop goat. The women-owned brewery Urban Growler provided the brews, and FIKA Café served signature craft cocktails with clever female-focused names like the “Ingrid Bergman Collins” and the “Frejya Gimlet.”

Musical acts inspired a frenetic dance party right until the bitter end, with hip-hop and R & B DJ Keezy spinning the music inside, and performances by pop and soul performers Lady Lark and Lady Midnight outside. Entertainment also included a pop-up dance performance by Kaleena Miller Dance.

Fashion also had its place at the ASI shindig with attire ranging from a head-scratching crimson turban purchased at a French Quarter shop in New Orleans to distinct animal print ensembles, and one shocking red satin number that screamed, “I am going to get use out of this bridesmaid dress if it kills me!”

See you on the scene!