Timothée Chalamet to Portray Bob Dylan in Upcoming Film

× Expand Shutterstock Timothee Chalamet and Bob Dylan

Timothée Chalamet will take on the role of Bob Dylan in an upcoming movie directed by James Mangold, Deadline reports.

Although it does not have an official title yet, what's being referred to as Going Electric will chronicle Dylan’s journey in breaking out from the music scene in Greenwich Village and the transformative point when he picked up an electric guitar in 1965 at the Newport Folk Festival–a controversial move for the folk singer (some took it as a betrayal) that led to his progression in rock.

The film is based on the book Dylan Goes Electric! by Elijah Wald, and will have an adapted screenplay by Jay Cocks. Dylan himself is actively involved as an executive producer, and it will be co-produced by Jeff Rosen, the singer’s manager of many years.

This won’t be Mangold’s first musical biopic. In 2005 he directed Walk the Line, with Joaquin Phoenix in the role of famed country singer Johnny Cash, for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination for his work. Could Timothée be our Joaquin? Chalamet is reportedly taking guitar lessons to prepare for the role.

The Duluth-born star has previously been portrayed by a multitude of actors in the experimental I’m Not There from 2007, including Christian Bale, Cate Blanchette, and Heath Ledger among them. Also, Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino is planning to make the 1975 classic Dylan album Blood on the Tracks into a movie.

The Fox Searchlight feature, which has secured music rights, has no release date set, and no word yet on whether it will cover Dylan's Minnesota roots.

Chalamet was last known to visit Minnesota at a screening for the film Beautiful Boy at the Landmark Theatre Uptown in Minneapolis.

Do you see a resemblance?