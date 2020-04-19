How the Timberwolves Became Number One (at Losing)

× Expand Photo by Colin Michael Simmons, Prop styling by Scotty Gunderson Timberwolves Crunch Stuffed Animal Going Down a Sewer

In pro basketball, it’s easy enough to muddle along. You win a few; you lose a few. In 31 years, the Minnesota Timberwolves have achieved something much more unlikely: a spectacular record of almost total futility. This winter, the Timberwolves traded almost their entire roster. A lesser team would feel obligated to play for a few wins. Not our Wolves! As the season drew to a close and the team misses the playoffs (again), it’s time we celebrate one of the worst franchises in the history of American sports. How did we get so lucky?

All sports fans know what it’s like to lose. The experience is both inevitable and cyclical: Your team is up and then it’s down. Your team accumulates talent and management expertise and then your team sheds talent and management expertise. There is a season, and then another season, turn, turn, turn.

Over time, it can start to feel a little predictable.

But nobody loses like our Minnesota Timberwolves. The way the Wolves lose, game to game, season to season, may seem predictable. You think you understand the general trend. But trends aren’t supposed to last 31 years.

There is no manic cycle of ups and downs here. There’s only losing, and then even more losing. So much losing that Timberwolves fans have sampled everything on the loser menu. We appreciate nuance in our losing in a way only the true aficionado can: maitre d’, surprise us!

But as a hardcore Wolves fan, I’ve come to recognize there are fewer and fewer of us in the stands every year we finish with a losing record. Meanwhile, in the past decade, the NBA has become more popular both nationally and globally. The players have never been more beautiful to watch on the court. Or more entertaining off the court. They’re athletic unicorns and social media fashion influencers and social justice warriors, all at once.

Why aren’t we paying attention? Our local hockey team is a perennial disappointment to fans, and the X was full all winter.

I get it. We care so much about how we’re perceived in Minnesota that we’ve developed a combination inferiority/superiority complex. So maybe we’re embarrassed about the Wolves’ losing. Still, Walter Mondale loses one national election in a historic landslide and he becomes a doomed, romantic Minnesota icon. Or take the Purple People Eaters. They lose four Super Bowls in the ’70s and we can’t stop rhapsodizing about our frustration with them.

But the Timberwolves lose for 31 years straight, in both tragic and hilarious fashion, at a frequency and pace that puts them in the conversation for the losingest team in any sport for all time. And barely anyone in the state gives a damn.

I don’t think all this losing should disqualify the team from our attention economy. Why can’t we turn it into a selling point? Statistically, each loss raises the odds of a dramatic turnaround.

I hear you: Maybe like most Minnesotans—most Americans, really—you can’t even remember the name of last year’s NBA champs, let alone keep track of who’s playing on a team that’s going to finish 24–58.

So let me ask you another question: Do you enjoy business stories about billionaires blowing their money and achieving dreadful and embarrassing results? Do you find moral clarity in examining social dysfunction within a group where all the key players are 20-something millionaires? It’s like The Bachelorette, but our contestants possess actual skills, and they’re all in pursuit of something much more practical and tangible than true love. Their inevitable disappointment can be part of the fun.

Have we piqued your interest yet?

If we have, let’s catch you up on the last 31 years of constant, relentless, probability-defying losing. It will take maybe 10 minutes. Or about the time it takes for the Wolves to fall behind by 18 in the third quarter on a Tuesday night.

To be fair, for the first 50 games this season, 2020 was looking like business as usual. Two nights before the league’s official February 6 trade deadline, a deal with the Golden State Warriors fell apart. For months, Gersson Rosas, our new president of basketball operations (or “POBO” if corporate acronyms get you excited) had been doggedly pursuing a single player who would symbolize his commitment to the new sabermetrics of basketball. This was D’Angelo Russell, a point guard both willing and able to shoot the basketball from behind the three-point line. Curiously, this is an area the Wolves have treated with pointed indifference for more than a decade.

Russell (or “D-Lo”) was supposedly the best friend of our superstar forward Karl-Anthony Towns. They went #1 and #2 in the 2015 NBA Draft, they shared a passion for video games, and in the off-season the young heartthrobs appeared together on the cover of SLAM—producing for a month basketball’s version of Teen Beat.

Our band of dysfunctional brothers did not respond enthusiastically to the unconsummated trade. The Wolves sleepwalked through their 13th loss in a row, against the also-conspicuously-terrible Atlanta Hawks. Towns (“KAT” among teammates) played with uncharacteristic haplessness, producing several heinous failures of effort. It was the team’s second double-digit-long losing streak of the season, and everybody saw it coming if they were still paying attention. Which they weren’t: Officially, the arena was half full, but it felt much emptier.

In the media dining room before the game, a tray of fried fish warmed under a photograph of a tuxedoed Andrew Wiggins holding his 2014 Rookie of the Year award. Since signing his 5-year $148 million extension in 2017, Wiggins became one of the most frustrating players in Wolves history. Think: tantalizing sports car curves with a four-cylinder motor.

Everybody knew it was a mistake as soon as Glen Taylor promised him all that money—even Glen Taylor. He awkwardly expressed the desire to “sit down face-to-face” with Wiggins before he signed the deal. (Imagine the performance review. Q: “Where do you see yourself in five years?” A: “Holding $148 million of your money.”) Now everybody was hoping the team would somehow manage to trade Wiggins by the deadline—maybe even Wiggins himself.

The beat writers anticipated the next day’s copy. The Strib’s Kent Youngblood asked The Athletic’s Britt Robson about the longest losing streak in team history.

“Look at the Jimmy Rodgers years,” Robson guessed. “Or that stretch in April with Kurt Rambis.” (Sure enough, the award for supreme futility belongs to the 2011 Rambis-coached team and its 18 losses in a row: a period that spanned the end of one NBA season and the beginning of another, and thus ran an amazing nine and a half months. Think of it: A full human gestation period of losing!)

× Expand Photo by Colin Michael Simmons, prop styling by Scotty Gunderson Deflated Basketball

After the game, Towns, a player usually all too ready with a disingenuous feel-good quote, moped through a locker-room interview with the assembled media scrum. “I’ve been losing for a long time,” he murmured, his Black Panthers baseball cap tugged low over his eyes. “I’m not trying to do that shit anymore.”

Wolves fans had seen a variation on this theme before: a once promising star overwhelmed by constant losing getting restless. The trade demand would come next. Followed by yet another complete roster reboot.

But then the new regime shocked us: Rosas managed to trade Wiggins and his seemingly untradable contract for the Point Guard That Was Promised.

The team’s social channels gave us video of D-Lo’s arrival at the airport. He disembarked from a private jet, bundled up in a peacoat, wearing sunglasses at night with a ’90s-style camcorder in his hand. He dapped Rosas on the tarmac and marveled, “This is a movie to me, bro.”

Do you ignore the NBA but enjoy TMZ and old DVR episodes of Cheaters? Then you might chuckle at the notion of D-Lo as cameraman. It was D-Lo’s surreptitious iPhone video that destroyed his Lakers teammate Swaggy P’s engagement to rapper Iggy Azalea back in 2016.

For the next 24 hours, nobody in the T-Wolves media or blogosphere dwelled too much on last summer’s excruciating free-agent recruitment of D-Lo. Most embarrassingly, the Wolves brass had taken him up on a helicopter ride in L.A. (Romantic!) Somewhere over Malibu, D-Lo had told everybody in the cabin that he had already signed with the Golden State Warriors. (No second date.)

And nobody brought up the time in November when he explained that he picked California over Minny because the weather is “way better.” Low blow.

Everything was forgiven and forgotten. The next afternoon, the Wolves packed the ground floor of City Center in Minneapolis. The team introduced all the new players it had acquired at the trade deadline. That Saturday night, Target Center sold out for the first time in months.

Fans watched the new Wolves blow out the 2019 Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and the glamorous Los Angeles Clippers by nearly 30 points. The next week, Wolves marketing announced the team’s new season ticket packages (perfect timing!), sweetening the deal by offering 50 percent discounts on all concessions. Enjoy a taste of the future.

Then, after the All-Star break, Towns sat out nearly two weeks with a hairline fracture in his wrist. The team started getting blown out on a regular basis. Rosas’s new Wolves demonstrated an ability to score—now they could actually take and make threes. But they couldn’t guard anybody. Turns out, bosom buddies KAT and D-Lo have complementary horrendous defensive flaws. It’s kismet!

By nearly every measure, the Wolves are the biggest losers in professional sports. At the risk of alienating fans who may not exist, let’s talk math. Or probability, if that sounds more fun?

If you look at our all-time regular-season winning percentage, the Timberwolves have posted a sub- .400 winning rate, with fewer than 1,000 wins and more than 1,500 losses.

That’s the worst record among any NBA franchise in basketball history. It’s worse than the record of any baseball or hockey franchise; worse than any NFL team except the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If you look at playoff placement rate, we’ve made it to the postseason a total of nine times in 31 seasons, for an abysmal .290 placement rate. Note: More than half of the NBA’s teams—these days, 16 out of 30 total—make it into the playoffs every year. And incredibly, we’ve made it past the first round of the playoffs just once in those 31 years.

What’s going on here? And is there any reason to hope that things will change? As Robson, the eminent Wolves beat writer at The Athletic, recently put it in a column, there are two ways to follow the Timberwolves. One, be a cynic. Two, be a sap. A fan is either damaged by all the losing or becomes foolishly inured to it.

Let’s try to honestly see the situation for what it is before we continue with this codependent relationship. How does a team become so spectacularly, improbably awful—or as player-pundit Charles Barkley described them, “one of the dumbest teams I’ve ever seen in my life”?

Luckily, we’ve got more theories for losing than the Wolves have wins:

1. Nepotism

The easy logic is to blame the one constant in this great churn of losing: Wolves owner Glen Taylor.

Taylor, if you haven’t met him, is a 76-year-old from Mankato who made his billions in printing before becoming a Republican state senator. He’s owned the team since 1994. And even though Kevin Garnett has said, “Glen doesn’t know shit about basketball,” Taylor is generally respected around the league.

For all the criticism about talent acquisition, the problem has not been a reluctance to spend money. For instance, when Taylor gave KG a six-year $126 million contract extension in 1997, it represented the fattest raise in NBA history. On a macro level, the deal led to a massive labor dispute between the owners and the player’s union. On a micro level, star point guard Stephon Marbury demanded to be traded because he couldn’t abide a teammate making more money than him.

× Expand Photo by Colin Michael Simmons, prop styling by Scotty Gunderson Dog Tearing Up Crunch

The most nagging complaint about Taylor is that he runs the team like a country club. Are you related to Glen Taylor? Have you married a child of Glen Taylor? Did your father work for Glen Taylor? Last spring Taylor finally acted like the typical owner of a business worth an estimated $1 billion, hiring an outside POBO, Gersson Rosas. Next move? Taylor effectively forced Rosas to promote Flip Saunders’s son, Ryan, as his new head coach. And that’s how Ryan became the youngest head coach in the NBA.

It’s the quintessential Minnesota management strategy. And to be fair to Taylor: He has employed the same friends-and-family plan to lead his WNBA team, the Minnesota Lynx. And they’ve bagged four league championships and become arguably the most successful franchise in WNBA history.

2. We’re trying too hard.

In 2016, Taylor did the most un-Taylor thing possible: He went out and hired the most coveted head coach on the market. Tom Thibodeau, or “Thibs,” was a man known in NBA lore for being so dedicated to watching game tape that he ate frozen pizza while it was still frozen. He was shaped like a human pit bull, and his profane bark terrorized referees (and evidently Taylor, who never got used to all the cussing).

Taylor paid Thibs $40 million and put him in complete control of both coaching and roster management.

After his first season, Thibs went out and traded for his former star with the Bulls, Jimmy Butler: a player who Thibs believed embodied his own competitive bloodlust on the court. Butler looked to insiders like a holy savior—someone who would finally return the Wolves to the playoffs. And he did, in 2018. But in the off-season, Butler decided that his Wolves teammates were soft losers with zero potential—and, even worse, with more zeros on their paychecks. Though in line to receive more than $16 million dollars to play in 2019, Butler requested a trade.

More specifically, Butler demanded a trade in public by screaming at his coaches and teammates during a scrimmage at the end of training camp and then bragging about it during a nationally televised interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols immediately afterward. It was as if Kate McKinnon started off the SNL season by attacking Alec Baldwin with a steel chair while insulting Lorne Michaels in front of the studio audience. Jimmy got his trade to Philly for nickels on the dollar; the Wolves started losing again; and six months after the Wolves’ first playoff appearance in 13 years, Thibs did some more losing—this time, his job.

3. God doesn’t feel like helping the Timberwolves.

Maybe things really are more complicated than just having a weird owner who bought the local daily newspaper (that is, the Strib) to avoid being criticized. (Just kidding, Mr. Taylor! Please don’t buy this magazine!)

Look at all our bad draft luck. In an arcane and completely unsuccessful attempt to make sure teams don’t try to throw games at the end of the season, the NBA employs a lottery system. This media stunt involves dumping ping-pong balls into a hopper in order to determine which teams gets to select the best players coming out of college or high school each year. The Wolves land in the lottery every year, but the team has never improved its draft position via ping-pong ball. We are the saps in the bingo hall playing too many cards to talk to our friends—yet who go home with no cash to show for it.

Because of our terrible luck, we’ve just missed being able to draft surefire Hall of Famers like Shaq or Kevin Durant or Blake Griffin or Kyrie Irving. Lucking into just one of those guys would’ve changed the trajectory of the franchise.

Without being able to draft the obvious player, we’ve been forced to rely on our own scouting and analytics. And other than the trailblazing decision to draft KG—well, it hasn’t gone great.

4. God hates the Timberwolves.

Maybe there’s something going on here that’s more sinister than a higher power who’s too busy spreading pangolin viruses and heating up the climate to pay attention to sparsely attended North American athletic events.

This brings us to the case of Malik Sealy. Sealy is still the only Wolf with his jersey hanging in the rafters. After arriving in 1998, he didn’t turn into an all-star. But he was a versatile swingman, a clutch shooter, a good defender, and KG’s best friend on the team. Then, one night in May 2000, as he was driving home from KG’s birthday, Sealy was killed by a drunk driver.

Or try this horrible episode. After Flip Saunders convinced KG to return to the Wolves, in 2015, the coach informed the public he was battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma. This is supposedly one of the most beatable cancers, but it killed Flip before the next season.

× Expand Photo by Colin Michael Simmons, prop styling by Scotty Gunderson Destroyed Crunch Stuffed Animal

Flip, a former Gophers point guard, was on his second tour with the team. Like Lauren Graham returning to Gilmore Girls on Netflix, he worked the angle of being a familiar face and scoring a bigger budget. Even though he grew up in Ohio, Flip always felt like the consummate Minnesota country club guy. He was a CBA coach before his college teammate Kevin McHale hired him in ’95.

Flip became the winningest head coach in Wolves history: He coached the team during its legitimately exciting run to the Western Conference finals in 2004. Of course, Taylor fired him the following season.

Flip’s untimely death seemed to permanently alienate Garnett from Glen Taylor and the Timberwolves. When KG returned to the team in 2015, he seemed to think he was promised a piece of ownership. (Maybe Flip offered it to him?) The whole thing played out like an especially nasty episode of HBO’s Succession.

During the second half of the season, KG collected the rest of his $8 million wearing luxury sweater sets on the end of the bench.

5.–16. The encyclopedia of failure

Is there something else that could explain this magnificent fiasco? Is it the curse of Target Center (explanation #5), which has been hanging over the head of Minneapolis since the city bought it from former Wolves owners Harv and Marv in 1994? Is it really our cold weather or our lack of cool nightlife (related hypotheses #6 and #7)? Is that why the best athletes in the world don’t want to come here?

Or could the problem lie with something more existential and troubling, like Minneapolis’s relative lack of diversity or our persistent failures to achieve racial equity (a genuinely painful and regrettable #8)?

Is it the Mississippi River’s fault (#9)? Minneapolis is the first city in the West, and the West just happens to be the home of the Western Conference, the most difficult pro-sports conference in the known universe.

Wolves fans have so many possibilities for evil-eye curses that they can sound like their own language (hypotheses #10–16): “The Joe Smith deal,” “I've got my family to feed,” “Ricky Rubio’s ACL,” “Roy vs. Foye,” “K. Love’s knuckle pushups,” “Ndudi Ebi,” “the Big Balls Dance.”

There has to be a healthier way to look at this. Something that makes us feel good about ourselves.

Why can’t we celebrate our failure together, like the Cubs once did? Maybe we don’t have a sunny Wrigley Field to visit in the middle of the city on a warm night in May. But the modern NBA is so much more exciting and dynamic than baseball ever was.

Can we focus on that? Every cold, dark winter, we still have a seat at the table of the most American game ever invented—the jazz of sports, a dream showcase for athletic self-expression.

As Minnesotans, we prioritize the value of working together without ego or pride. And losing means you’re involved in a collaboration, right? Like the Washington Generals, you’re helping the other team win! Can’t we feel proud of that?

In the meanwhile, why not embrace the Timberwolves for what they’re good at—even great at? Losing. Losing. Losing. We have a story here that means something: As historical and historic losers, we’re achieving something more unusual than plain old mediocrity.

Ladies and gentlemen, please give a standing ovation to the worst team in NBA history, the most snakebitten franchise in American sports, legends of losing, living role models for the virtues of giving up and taking a nap. Your 2020 last-place Minnesota Timberwolves!

See you at the lottery.

A Very Brief History of Exceptional Failure

1989

NBA grants expansion teams to two new markets: Orlando Magic and your Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves lose their first game to the Seattle Supersonics and finish 22–60.

1990

The Wolves move into the Target Center. They finish 29–53 and fire their head coach, Bill Musselman, in the off-season.

1992

Despite having the worst record in the league the previous season, the Wolves get the third pick in the lottery and miss out on Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Alonzo Mourning.

1995

Photo: AP Photo/Jim Mone, File Kevin Garnett

With the fifth pick, the Wolves draft 19-year-old Kevin Garnett, the first straight-out-of-high-school player since Darryl Dawkins, in 1975.

1996

The Wolves trade for Stephon Marbury, and the team makes the playoffs for the first time. They get swept in the first round.

1998

After the Wolves sign KG to a then record $126 million contract, Stephon Marbury gets jealous and forces a trade. The Wolves make the playoffs but lose in the first round.

2000

Wolves swingman Malik Sealy dies in a car collision with a drunken driver.

The NBA discovers that the Wolves signed Joe Smith to a rule-bending secret contract. The punishment? A $3.5 million fine and the loss of five first-round picks.

2004

KG wins the MVP, and the team makes it out of the first round of the playoffs. But point guard Sam Cassell hurts himself doing his trademark “Big Balls” dance before the Western Conference finals.

2007

After missing the playoffs for three seasons in a row, the Wolves trade KG to the Boston Celtics for five players and two first-round draft picks.

2009

With the fifth and sixth picks of the NBA Draft, GM David Kahn picks two consecutive point guards, Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn, over another point guard, Steph Curry, who goes seventh.

2014

In a three-team trade, the Wolves send Kevin Love to Cleveland for #1 overall draft pick Andrew Wiggins and two other players. Wiggins wins Rookie of the Year.

2015

KG returns to Minnesota with Flip Saunders as his coach and POBO but only plays in five games. The Wolves finish 16–66.

The Wolves win the draft lottery for the first time ever, and Saunders drafts Karl-Anthony Towns with the #1 overall pick.

Saunders announces he is battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma in August and dies in October. Sam Mitchell takes over as coach and the Wolves finish 29–53. KAT wins Rookie of the Year.

2016

The Wolves hire Tom Thibodeau as head coach and president of basketball operations. The team finishes 31–51, missing the playoffs for the 13th year in a row.

2017

Thibs trades Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and the seventh pick in the draft for Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler. The Wolves go to the playoffs and lose in the first round to the Houston Rockets.

2018

Jimmy Butler requests a trade and humiliates the team in front of the national media during training camp. That season, Thibs trades Butler to Philadelphia, then loses his job as the team finishes 36–46, missing the playoffs.

2019

Photo: AP Photo/LM Otero, File Gersson Rosas

The Wolves hire Gersson Rosas as president of basketball operations and make Flip’s son, Ryan Saunders, their head coach. At the trade deadline, they trade Andrew Wiggins for D’Angelo Russell. At press time, the Wolves were competing strenuously for last place in the Western Conference.