Three Huge Dogs and the Curious True Story of Neel Kashkari

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Neel Kashkari and his Newfoundland dogs The $700 Billion Man being walked by two of his three 700-billion-pound Newfies.

Neel Kashkari refused to meet me in the woods. Despite having spent a transformative period of his life holed up in a remote cabin in northern California, and with Orono’s Wolsfeld Woods bordering his current backyard, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis preferred we convene on the paved trails of Parkers Lake in Plymouth. It was a matter of practicality. Kashkari, whom the world first met in 2008 as the face of the $700 billion Troubled Asset Relief Program, owns three hulking Newfoundlands, and he wasn’t interested in having to do an interview and hose off monstrous, muddy mutts after.

I don’t truly understand his reticence until I see him approach, doing everything he can to control only two of the hulking Newfies, while his wife unsteadily follows with the third. Kashkari is an obviously fit guy. He has a Bic-smooth head, and his blue jeans and Frye boots dress down the starched shirt he was likely wearing with a suit and tie earlier in the day. He looks tough in a banker-who-rides-a-Harley sort of way. So, when I see how much effort it requires for him to walk wide blacktop paths with only two-thirds of his pack, I understand why he chose to skip the woods, however apropos they were.

Amid leash entanglements, drool cleanups, and his wife calling uncle and bailing out to a bench in the shade with the third Newfie, Kashkari tells his story. Here’s how a Reagan-loving kid from a liberal Ohio family went from being a NASA engineer, to the most reviled man in government, to a hermit in the woods, to a gubernatorial candidate—and, now, to being a rare free-market guy calling for more regulation in the era of Trump.

As a kid you were into free-market capitalism, you quoted Ronald Reagan in your yearbook, and you grew up in suburban Ohio with liberal parents. Are you actually Alex P. Keaton?

A little bit, yeah. My sister seems to be getting more liberal as she gets older. So, she finds it very frustrating to talk to me.

You’ve been called Ferrari Kashkari and the $700 Billion Man. Which do you revile more?

Ferrari Kashkari, only because I’ve never actually had a Ferrari. I had a poster of one on my wall in high school. An F40. We could pick a background picture for our senior photo page, and I picked a picture of that Ferrari.

I’ve seen it! Writer Hamilton Nolan lampooned it on Gawker. It was one of the myriad “who is the mysterious guy running TARP” stories.

People were like, “Oh, my gosh! He had a Ferrari in high school!” I wish.

I think the media found you so enigmatic because your path to D.C. was quite atypical.

In my household, it was basically doctor or engineer. My dad was an engineering professor; my mom was a doctor. I gravitated toward science and physics and math. So, engineering.

And you were good. You captained a team in the solar-powered car competition Sunrayce, and your first job was developing a NASA telescope.

Getting a job at TRW building technology for a NASA mission, I mean, it was so intellectually stimulating and challenging. It was fantastic.

So fantastic that within three years you leave engineering altogether.

I said, “OK. This is fabulous. But am I going to want to do this for another 20 years?” I didn’t see it. So I said, “Let me go to business school and see if there’s a way to combine the two.”

And you ended up at Goldman in San Fran.

Yeah, Wharton Business School and then to Goldman. I was tech banking with tech companies. But I used none of my engineering whatsoever. It was tech in name only.

So, again, you’re like, “This is great, but I’m missing an ingredient here”?

Yeah. I wasn’t using the really analytical part of my brain.

How do you go from there to working with Henry Paulson in Washington, D.C.?

I’d met Hank Paulson once for 10 minutes, but when he was announced to be Treasury secretary, I cold-called him. I said, “I don’t know if you remember we met. If you’re putting a team together, I want to come with you to Treasury. I don’t care if I’m going to lick envelopes. I just want to serve.” I’d been at Goldman for four years and still had my student loans. My colleagues thought I was crazy. They were like, “You’re doing really well. You’re going to give this up to go become a staffer at the Treasury?” I was like, “This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get to serve.” So, he made some calls to senior people around the firm who knew me, and I started with him the day he started.

This is in 2006. Is the economy cracking yet?

Not at all. Everyone said, “This is the greatest time to be in finance. What are you doing?”

But Washington held a perverse allure for you. As a kid you were enamored with the Iran-Contra hearings on TV, right?

Yeah, I was 12 or 13. It was captivating. I watched as much as I could. It just struck me that whatever was happening—and I didn’t fully understand it—was really important and the whole country was focused on it.

How long does it take for things to go haywire?

About a year. The first year I loved it. I learned a ton. I was working on energy policy. Paulson cares a lot about the environment, so we did a lot of work on alternative energies. It was everything I’d hoped it would be. And then all of a sudden we were in a five-alarm fire.

Poof! You’re the man in the hot seat in hearings watched live on C-SPAN. You’re—

Ollie North.

Careful what you wish for.

Yeah. By the summer of ’07 the warning signs were showing up. Something was wrong, things were getting worse, and we were trying to analyze how bad was it going to get. Where’s bottom? We kept hoping—because we were the Bush administration, so we hated the idea of any government intervention—that the markets would deal with their own mess. And it kept getting deeper and deeper until we realized we were in a hundred-year flood scenario.

Any regrets about how it all went down?

No. I wish we could’ve done this a little better during the crisis or that a little better, but the way things turned out, all things considered, is almost a miracle. In the worst moments, we didn’t think we’d get a single dollar back. We even thought we might have to go to Congress to ask for more. The fact that we got almost all the money back and prevented a Great Depression scenario is a much better outcome than we thought was going to happen at the time.

When the dust settles, you retreat to a cabin in northern California, in Truckee, with your now-legendary four-item to-do list: build a shed, lose 20 pounds—

Help Hank with his book. What’s the last one?

Chop wood.

Chop wood! That’s right.

And you basically vanish until the Washington Post publishes “The $700 Billion Man,” which paints a sort of epic portrait of you in the woods. In one scene you furiously chop wood while lamenting Congress dressing you down.

Yeah, it was larger than life.

What made you open the door to the Post?

I don’t know. When they called, I said, “Are you kidding me? You want to write about what I’ve been doing since I left? I’m living in the woods, chopping wood, getting in shape.” And they said, “Oh, my gosh! That’s what we want to write about!” So I made some calls just to find out who this reporter, Laura Blumenfeld, was. And she had a good reputation as a serious, thoughtful long-form reporter. So, I said I’d give it a shot.

George Clooney even bought the film rights to the article, but the movie never got made.

The producers contacted me. I told them it was a really bad idea because people like to make movies about sympathetic people who face big odds, and there’s nothing sympathetic about me. It would be like “Goldman Sachs guy bails out his buddies.” That’s how it was going to get characterized, even if that wasn’t accurate.

Eventually you head out of the woods and back into finance. Then, in 2014, you up and run for governor of California. Why?

I missed public service. So I looked around and I said, “Wow. I don’t think California’s headed in the right direction.”

True to form, your campaign is unconventional. You even become homeless for a week.

Jerry Brown was running on the message that California was back. I wanted to showcase that California wasn’t back and a lot of people were still suffering. A lot of thinking went into how I could highlight that, and we concluded that it was by living homeless for a week. So, I went to Fresno, which had the highest unemployment rate of any big city in California, with 40 bucks to try to find work. I walked everywhere looking for work, from hardware stores to kitchens and whatnot. It was a wild experience, and I really did it. It was 100 percent authentic. You realize that once you get off the stable path, it’s very hard to get back.

Which segues to your new mission: preventing the economy from spiraling so many people so far out of control again.

Absolutely. The great lesson from the recession was who got hurt by it. It really wasn’t Wall Street. What made it so unfair was that it hurt Main Street.

So, how do you go from California gubernatorial bid to president of the Minneapolis Fed?

A search firm contacted me. At first it wasn’t an obvious fit, but the more I thought about it, the more I thought it was a platform from which I could go and tackle a wide range of really important economic issues.

You handle yourself differently than most Fed presidents. You’re plainspoken on Twitter. You write policy essays on Medium. You do town hall meetings all over the place. Heck, you lit the Fed purple when Prince died.

That’s true, and that’s intentional.

You’ve also come up with a boundary-pushing idea for how to prevent a repeat of “too big to fail.” What’s the Minneapolis Plan?

It’s simply making sure banks have their own money down to protect taxpayers. When you buy a house, the bank will probably make you put 20 percent down. That 20 percent is there to protect the bank in case you run into trouble. But we don’t make big banks put down 20 percent on their own investments. Right now, they put down about half that amount. If we made banks put down the same 20 percent that they make us put down, we could protect taxpayers when big banks make mistakes.

Could big banks do that?

Sure. Small and midsize banks have a lot more of their own money down than the biggest banks. So, for the biggest banks to claim that they can’t afford higher capital is complete nonsense.

Which party does the plan get traction with?

It’s equal on both sides, but it’s on the extremes of both. The right wing doesn’t really like bailouts and the left wing doesn’t really like big banks, so they unite on this issue. When we announced our initiative, we had The Wall Street Journal editorial board supporting us and Bernie Sanders when he was running for president. I said, “Look, if you can unite The Wall Street Journal editorial board and Bernie Sanders, you’re doing something right.”

Does the plan have any actual chance?

I mean, the regulatory winds are clearly blowing against us. Who knows what it will take for people to wake up and say, “We haven’t really addressed these issues.”

Despite more tariffs and a brewing trade war, the economy is strong. What could trip it up?

A number of things. If we really get into a full-fledged trade war, it’s very hard for us to predict how bad that could get. It could get very bad. Or there could be geopolitical events that are a shock. Another is just that the Fed overdoes it with interest rate hikes.

For now, though, we just don’t know?

And you never do. In 2006, policymakers were saying the U.S. financial market was smothered by too much regulation. In 2006!

What’s your pitch to deregulation hawks who are full speed ahead right now?

Look at 2008.