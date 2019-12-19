× Expand Courtesy of Thomas Patrick Moran Jr. Thomas Patrick Moran Jr., "Aloe Nobilis in a Redwood Box"

Thomas Patrick Moran Jr. is a 32-year-old local artist who creates using recycled and scrap wood that would otherwise go to waste. He works at a wood flooring distributor, so naturally, wood is readily available.

The redwood for this particular box was given to him by a coworker and is discontinued in production, making it very unique and tough to come by. Thomas is happy to include his passion for horticulture into his work, as this particular strain of aloe is also one of his favorite species.

To make the boxes he starts with a thick square, and uses an angle grinder to carve out different geometric forms which complement the plant’s fluid contours.

Having this particular creative outlet allows him to expand different sculptural ideas and concepts to see where he can take them with the limited supplies he has available. He’s only recently been introduced into the Twin Cities art community but is happily surprised by the support and kindness he’s been met with. He states, “It’s very motivating to get the amount of positive feedback I have from people!”

Instagram: @cactus_boxes_