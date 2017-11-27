These Bouldering Gyms in the Twin Cities Give Climbers a New Challenge

× Expand Photograph courtesy of Vertical Endeavors Rock climbing at Vertical Endeavors Gravity is not a problem: Vertical Endeavors in Bloomington

Climbing can be intimidating. With all those ropes and harnesses—and 60-foot walls—it’s not immediately a sport that most people would call approachable. But the Twin Cities climbing scene is expanding to incorporate bouldering—a rising trend across the country. With shorter walls and virtually no gear, bouldering is both more accessible—and more intense. The routes are typically called “problems,” which (naturally) must be solved. And there’s only a crash pad to catch you if you fall. These three Twin Cities gyms give climbers at all levels the confidence they need to get off the ground.

Vertical Endeavors

This 30,000-square-foot facility will be Vertical Endeavors’ fifth location in the Twin Cities, but the first dedicated solely to bouldering. With 18,000 square feet of climbing walls, topping out at 18 feet, the Prospect Park location plans to fillits remaining floor space with all the amenities you’d look for in a boutique gym. Think cardio machines, a yoga studio, lounge spaces, and, of course, a boutique.The goal: to attract all types of climbers to climb, socialize, shop, repeat. Projected opening is early 2018. 2550 Wabash Ave., St. Paul, verticalendeavors.com

The Minneapolis Climbing Co-Op

Open 24 hours a day/seven days a week, this facility dubs itself a “rock-climbing co-op built for climbers, by climbers.” And it shows. The no-frills space in Northeast Minneapolis offers 3,000 square feet of climbing surface, 16-foot top-outs, and a 100-square-foot cave. The low-profile co-opprioritizes community by pulsing local music through the gym. The affordable price point also makes it attractive for anyone looking to experiment with a first ascent: Lifetime memberships cost $20, plus $90 for a 10-pack of day passes. 1620 Central Ave. NE, Ste. 178, 915-247-6622, mnclimbingcoop.com

Minneapolis Bouldering Project

The masterminds behind the Minneapolis Bouldering Project opened a first outpost in Seattle in 2011, and then another in Austin, Texas, in 2015. Their third location—along the Minneapolis Riverfront—boasts 22,000 square feet of climbing on vibrant turquoise walls.The luxe amenities make the space feel more like a health club than a traditional climbing gym. Expect CrossFit-style free weights,a yoga studio, fitness classes, saunas, and spaces designated for children’s parties. 1433 River Rd. W., 612-308-2800, minneapolisboulderingproject.com