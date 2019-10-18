Theranos Whistleblowers Impart Ethical Expertise

× Expand Kait Ecker Manova Summit

Positively bursting with health care professionals, entrepreneurs, and educators dedicated to improving the future of health, wellness, and technology, The Depot in downtown Minneapolis played host to the 2019 Manova Summit. In town October 14–16, the event featured notables like Katie Couric, Jane Fonda, Cathy Wurzer, and countless experts.

The conference started off strong with presentations on finding new approaches to cancer treatment, developing casual drop-in spaces to support emotional health, and using artificial intelligence to improve the lives of those with impaired speech. One of the summit's marquee presentations was by Theranos whistleblowers Tyler Schultz and Erika Cheung, who discussed the nightmare of working for a corrupt company and the lessons that can be applied to the broader spectrum of health and tech startups.

In case you missed it, Theranos was a consumer health care startup led by Elizabeth Holmes that claimed it had revolutionary technology that makes blood testing more accessible. The problem? The technology did not work. It was inaccurate, inconsistent, and full of red flags. Eventually, the multi-billion-dollar company was found out (thanks in large part to Cheung and Schultz), and CEO Holmes and president Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani were charged with massive fraud in the spring of 2018 and now await trial.

Schultz and Cheung were recent college grads when they started working at Theranos, and at first they had no idea what they were getting into, they explained. Schultz was also in the difficult position of having his grandfather be former Secretary of State and Theranos board member George Schultz.

“I had one scientist who told me I should quit and go work somewhere else where I can learn how to do real science,” Schultz said.

Coming out of Berkeley to a woman-led company using pioneering technology, Cheung said she was impressed at first. Then she started keeping track of all the medical device failures, errors, and things going wrong. But her sheets recording the errors kept getting taken down. Soon Schultz and Cheung found allies in each other, and they eventually revealed the truth of the inner workings of Theranos.

After seeing everything that went wrong at Theranos, Cheung and Schultz have a unique perspective on ethics to offer the health technology world.

× Expand Kait Ecker Manova Summit

“How can we get people to sort of proactively think about ethics instead of reactively,” Cheung said, going on to explain that considering the impacts of an organization, its technology, and its services is integral to building an ethical framework.

They offered more than a few tips to the audience in cultivating ethical health and tech startups.

“You need the right people that are going through your company all throughout its growth stages asking the right questions,” Cheung said. “I think this is something we really need to pay attention to with these private companies.”

Schultz says while there are systems in place to prevent things like Theranos from happening, so many of these systems failed.

“The board of directors failed, the executive teams failed, the investors failed, the regulators failed, the media failed, and even, to some degree, the employees failed,” he said. “But all of those systems were designed to fail, I believe, by Elizabeth.”

While Schultz thinks it’s unlikely something like Theranos happens again, Cheung sees it as a real possibility. She founded the nonprofit Ethics in Entrepreneurship, which aims to develop resources for building ethical culture in the tech world. One of her focuses is promoting the creation of speak-out cultures where people at a company feel comfortable voicing when something is wrong. In his own new entrepreneurial endeavors, Schultz has established this type of environment.

“It’s important to cultivate a culture of healthy disagreement where you’re allowed to disagree with your coworkers,” he said.

They also suggested that investors do their homework before immediately putting money into something, which could include simply asking more questions, looking at financials, and getting an expert in the field to check things out. Cheung also mentioned thinking critically about the system of checks and balances and how it all works.

“I wouldn’t actually advise anyone to do what I did,” Schultz said, citing a large financial and personal cost. If something fishy is going on though, he recommends listening to your gut, finding allies, and making sure you are absolutely right—all of which he did. He also urged people to talk to a lawyer before making any moves, which Schultz didn’t do.

"Theranos wasn't just a unique scenario," Cheung said, referencing several ethical issues that have emerged from start-ups.