Theater Latté Da Releases 2019-2020 Season Lineup

As proven in their 2019-2020 season lineup, Theater Latté Da certainly knows how to create the perfect balance of nostalgia and anticipation. America’s longest running musical kicks off the season, and local and world premieres give us plenty to look forward to (think: days in the courtroom are instantly more exciting if you're singing).

“This season is a celebration of some of the art form's greatest works as well as new work by some of the most exciting voices working today. And I find each of these stories moving, challenging, funny, and profound,” artistic director Peter Rothstein said in a statement.

First up: don't miss all the razzle dazzle that Tony Award-winning musical Chicago brings us when it arrives Sept. 18 - Nov. 3, as wannabe vaudeville star Roxie Hart competes with a fellow murderess for the spotlight in Cook County Jail.

Written by Theater Latte Da's own Peter Rothstein, All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 runs throughout the holiday season, Nov. 17 - Dec. 22. The true story will draw out all of your holiday feels when a German soldier steps into No Man's Land, singing "Stille Nacht" as an attempt to find peace on Christmas Day. This a capella play hits Minneapolis after a successful off-Broadway run.

When strict mother Bernarda Alba begins her authoritarian regime after the death of her second husband, her five daughters dream about life outside of the rules. Running Jan. 15 - Feb. 16, a cast of ten local powerhouse women are supplemented by the Spanish guitars and castanets of Flamenco music.

Opera enthusiasts: one of the world’s most popular operas details the lives of young, struggling artists at the Ritz Theater from March 11 - April 26. La Bohème is performed in Italian, captioned in English, and accompanied by piano, guitar, accordion, violin, and clarinet.

Refresh your knowledge about courtroom rights at the world premiere of theTwelve Angry Men musical, running May 27 - June 28. Just as the title suggests, twelve men decide whether a defendant is guilty of the murder of his father–and they must keep in mind his rights to a fair trial and the assumption of innocence.

Theater Latté Da also promises three new works for Next Festival in July 2020. Season tickets are on sale now.