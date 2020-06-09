New Dawn Theatre and Artists Collaborate for a Tribute Honoring George Floyd

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams George Floyd Mural

New Dawn Theatre and a host of Minnesota artists have come together to create A Breath for George, a collection of songs, interviews, and poems made to pay tribute to the life of George Floyd.

New Dawn Theatre’s website states the collection was made to honor Floyd’s life, publicly and honestly engage and speak to this moment and past moments, and share things that foster hope and positive changes. The collection provides an outlet to address the historical harm that systemic racism and police violence have long had on Black people.

New Dawn Theatre’s artistic director Austene Van said on their website, “There is value in people knowing that they are not alone in the way that they are feeling right now. There is also value in speaking truth to people who have never heard our stories or ever been in position to hear our stories.”

Included artists are:

James T. Alfred

Aimee Bryant

Wanda Christine

Perri Gaffney

Peter Macon

Thomasina Petrus

T. Mychael Rambo

Frank Sentwali

Regina Marie Williams

Jevetta Steel

There will also be interviews with Sarah Bellamy, Harvey Blanks, Melvin Carter Jr., James Craven, Talvin Wilks, and professor John Wright. All screenings of A Breath for George are free and outdoors, with donations being accepted for local charities.

Showings

June 14, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., Pillsbury House and Theater, 3501 Chicago Ave., Mpls

June 15, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S 4th St., Mpls

June 16, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., Penumbra Theatre, 270 N Kent St., St. Paul

June 17, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., Gremlin Theatre, Annex Building, 550 Vandalia St. #177, St. Paul

June 18, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., Plymouth Congregational Church, 1900 Nicollet Ave. S, Mpls

June 19, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., Penumbra Theatre, 270 N Kent St., St. Paul

June 20, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., Pillsbury House and Theater, 3501 Chicago Ave., Mpls

June 21, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., Yellow Tree Theatre, 320 5th Ave SE, Osseo