Lily Tung Crystal Joins Theater Mu as New Artistic Director

× Expand Photograph by Marc Safran courtesy of Theater Mu. Lily Tung Crystal

The leading Asian American arts organization in the midwest, Theater Mu, announced today that Lily Tung Crystal will be its next artistic director beginning in September.

Crystal has a seasoned track record in the theater scene as a critically acclaimed and award-winning artistic leader. A multi-faceted performer, director, leadership coach, and multimedia producer, she trained at the Studio American Conservatory Theatre, Cornell University, and Columbia University Graduate School of Theatre. Crystal originally launched her career as an actor and singer, performing in theaters across the country.

Crystal hails from San Francisco, and made strides in the Bay Area's theater community where she co-founded the Ferocious Lotus Theatre Company in order to give voice to artists with diverse and international perspectives. There, Crystal was instrumental in taking risks to create socially relevant work that is raw and quintessentially Asian American. Employing the nation’s top professional Asian American theater artists, she has presented new plays, musicals, and reinvented established works.

“I’m humbled, honored, and grateful to be entrusted with serving the Asian American communities of the Twin Cities, making an impact on the region’s vibrant arts and theater scene, and advancing Mu on a local and national scale,” Crystal stated in a press release.

Theater Mu’s Board of Directors approved Crystals appointment unanimously. “I am excited to introduce Lily to the incredible Twin Cities theater community, and to introduce the Twin Cities to Lily,” said Theater Mu’s managing director, Shannon Fitzgerald. “I have no doubt that her leadership and experience will strengthen Mu as we continue to move Asian American theater forward.”

Founded in 1992, Theatre Mu is the second largest Asian American theater company in the United States. The renowned theater tells narratives from the heart of the Asian American experience to uplift the community. Theater Mu presents a combination of traditional and contemporary influence to put both classic and up-and-coming voices on the pedestal. Their continuous mission to celebrate and empower Asian American communities through theater is achieved through mainstage productions, emerging artist support, and educational outreach programs.