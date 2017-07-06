The X Games Hit Minneapolis

For the past couple years, Austin, Texas had been home of the X Games, the annual extreme sports event hosted, produced, and broadcast by ESPN. Well, not anymore. The X Games is packing up its kneepads and helmets, and skateboarding, BMX’ing, and Moto X’ing to Minneapolis!

× Expand Photo by Eddie Perlas / ESPN Images 2015 X Games in Austin, TX Austin, TX - June 6, 2015 - Circuit of The Americas: GoPro BMX Big Air Final during X Games Austin 2015

Who: Over 250 Pro skateboarders, BMX’ers, and Moto X’ers

When: Thursday, July 13 — Sunday, July 16

Why: Competing through extreme stunts and tricks for prize money, medals, and titles.

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Medtronic Plaza, Downtown East Commons, Mall of America, and nightly concerts at First Ave.

× Expand Photo by Matt Morning / ESPN Images Austin, TX - June 2, 2016 - Circuit of The Americas: Elliot Sloan competing in Skateboard Vert during X Games Austin 2016

Danny Chi, a director of communications at ESPN and for the X Games, explained why Minneapolis was chosen as the new (at least, for now) location. “For the X Games, we are definitely firm believers in letting new fans from different regions experience what it is we’re doing,” says Chi. “There are so many cultural and lifestyle pass points between these sports, these athletes, and the everyday fan, that it doesn’t matter if it’s in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Barcelona or Shanghai. But the city of Minneapolis itself is up and coming nationally—the infrastructure, the restaurants and bars—and the fans are passionate.”

× Expand Photo by Garth Milan / ESPN Images Austin, TX - June 3, 2016 - Circuit of the Americas: Mat Rebeaud competing in Coors Light Moto X Freestyle during X Games Austin 2016

Here’s a rundown of just exactly what the X Games has in store for us as they “roll” into the Twin Cities:

Thursday July 13: The official kickoff to the 2017 Minneapolis X Games.

4–7 p.m.: X Fest, a family-friendly interactive village located at the Commons Plaza. Apart from the obvious skateboarding and such activity, there will be art and food vendors.

5 and 5:45 p.m. (respectively): A BMX Vert Final and a Skateboard Vert Final. For those who need this translated into common English, a “vert” refers to the competition being held on a vertical ramp, which allows the athletes to fly into the air and land back on the ramp.

8 p.m.: Taking place at the Mall of America, Flat Track Racing will feature athletes racing high-performance motorcycles in close proximity around an oval track at speeds up to 130 mph.

10 p.m.: The inaugural X Games Minneapolis kick-off concert from our very own Rhymesayers. The party and show will be hosted at First Ave. and feature deM atlas, followed by Aesop Rock, and ends with Rob Sonic co-headlining the night with Prof. Tickets are $25.

Friday July 14:

12–7 p.m.: X Fest

2 p.m.: Skateboard Big Air Qualifier

6:30 p.m.: Women’s Skateboard Street Final

9:45 p.m.: A Day to Remember concert on the X Games Music Stage on the Commons. Tickets are $20–$40

Saturday July 15:

10 a.m.–7 p.m.: X Fest

3:30 p.m.: America’s Navy Skateboard Big Art Final

5 p.m.: Skateboard Street Arms Final

6 p.m.: Monster Energy Men’s Skateboard Street Final

7:30 p.m.: Women’s Skateboard Park Final

9:45 p.m.: Flume concert on the X Games Music Stage on the Commons. Tickets are $20–$40

Sunday July 16: