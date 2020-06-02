The Week After George Floyd's Murder

× Expand Caitlin Abrams

It’s been a tense week of fires and curfews, with a semi truck nearly crashing into a crowd of protesters on the I-35W bridge, and reports of incendiaries and containers of gasoline being hidden around people’s homes, and videos flooding social media of protestors and journalists being attacked by police–even people on their doorstep after curfew. It's only been a week since George Floyd was killed at 38th & Chicago, as the Cities step into a semblance of relative calm while protests spread across the globe.

× Share widely: National guard and MPD sweeping our residential street. Shooting paint canisters at us on our own front porch. Yelling “light em up” #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #JusticeForGeorge #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/bW48imyt55 — Tanya Kerssen (@tkerssen) May 31, 2020

The week saw confusion as to who is damaging buildings, whether they are locals or not, and if they belong to any ideological groups. The FBI is now fielding information from the public for assistance.

× Statement from FBI Minneapolis—Seeking Public Help: The FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office is seeking the public’s help in gathering information regarding possible violations of federal law related to recent unrest experienced in the Twin Cities. https://t.co/R91klUFYd4 — FBI Minneapolis (@FBIMinneapolis) June 2, 2020

On Saturday, Governor Tim Walz initially said state officials estimated 80 percent of the people involved in the violence and destruction were from outside the state, whereas an MPR analysis of Hennepin County jail records found 83 percent of people booked in connection with the protests over 24 hours starting Friday were from Minnesota.

“I think candidly that I want to believe it’s outside more and that might go to the problem we have in saying it can’t be Minnesotans, it can’t be Minnesotans who’ve done this,” Gov. Walz said on Sunday. “The catalyst that started all of this was the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota and that was our problem. In saying there were outside forces is not to deflect and pretend we don’t have that.”

There were self-described Boojahideen at a protest in downtown Minneapolis on Sunday, a term used along with “boogaloo” by extremists referring to a future civil war, according to the ADL.

During the day, protests continue peacefully, and the helpers are out in force. Volunteers swarmed to clean up Lake Street, and its relief fund raised over $2 million to rebuild. Food and supply drives are receiving huge amounts of donations. Neighbors are cleaning up streets, and even organizing themselves to defend each other.

On Monday, the cause of George Floyd’s death was described as a homicide by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. The office also noted “significant conditions” involved, including “hypertensive heart disease,” “fentanyl intoxication,” and “recent methamphetamine use.” The family’s independent autopsy said the cause of death was “asphyxia due to neck and back compression,” and that Floyd died at the scene where he was restrained.

Derek Chauvin, the officer recorded killing him, has been taken into custody. His wife also filed for divorce. As Attorney General Keith Ellison has been assigned by Gov. Tim Walz to lead the prosecution, activists and the ACLU-MN are pushing for a change to the third-degree murder charge.

“Minnesota courts have repeatedly ruled that to support a charge of Third Degree Murder, the offender’s actions need to be “eminently dangerous to more than one person.” the organization wrote in a statement. “The relevant facts in this case are clear. Officer Chauvin's actions were directed solely towards George Floyd and were not “eminently dangerous” to anyone other than George Floyd, although Chauvin and the other officers may well have been aware that their actions would ultimately spark the public outrage that has ravaged the Twin Cities ever since. The charge for Third Degree Murder therefore potentially will not stick.”

President Donald Trump tweeted that he would designate “antifa” a terrorist organization, which has troubling implications. Anti-fascists are a loosely affiliated group of far-leftists that resist white supremacists and neo-nazis without a centralized leadership or structure.

On Twitter, former Minneapolis Chief of Police Janeé Harteau called on Bob Kroll, the president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, to turn in his badge after sharing an email where he said, “this terrorist movement that is currently occurring was a long time build up which dates back years” and claimed Floyd had a “violent criminal history.” Kroll has been criticized for perpetuating the violent culture within the MPD, including warrior-style training and unauthorized chokeholds.

× A disgrace to the badge! This is the battle that myself and others have been fighting against. Bob Kroll turn in your badge! pic.twitter.com/SQmeNIIU3v — Janeé Harteau (@ChiefHarteau) June 1, 2020

The current Minneapolis Chief of Police Medaria Arradondo called the killing of Floyd a "violation of humanity" on CNN. The three other officers who stood by and were fired–Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J.A. Kueng–have still not been charged.

Mahmoud Abumayyaleh, the owner of Cup Foods where everything began, posted a reflection on the store’s Facebook page on Sunday. “Police are supposed to protect and serve their communities; instead, what we’ve seen over and over again is the police abusing their power and violating the people’s trust. We realize now that escalating situations to the police almost always does more harm than good, even for something as harmless as a fake bill,” he says.

“Until the police stop killing innocent people, we will handle incidents like this one using non-violent tactics that do not involve police. We must stand together to fight against institutional racism.”

On Monday, Floyd’s younger brother, Terrence Floyd, visited the memorial outside Cup Foods, breaking down tearfully as he approached it. “Do this peacefully. Please,” he said.