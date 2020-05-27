Walker Art Center Commissions Urban Farm for North Minneapolis

× Expand Courtesy of Walker Art Center Urban Farm

The Walker Art Center has commissioned Jordan Weber to create an urban farm in North Minneapolis in collaboration with Youth Farm, a youth-development organization. Although Weber started his residency about a year ago, the concept for the project has been growing in Weber’s mind for years.

Weber grew up in Iowa, citing it as one of the hardest places to live as a person of color, and a site of large environmental destruction. But, it started Weber on a path of social and environmental justice, which led to the cumulation of the project known as Prototype for poetry vs rhetoric (deep roots).

“I think that, for instance, police brutality and violence on the body of color, as a physical body of color, is equal to violence upon lands and native lands,” Weber says. “Because when you poison a land or landscape, it is detrimental to the physical body as it has been proven.”

One of the other reasons that North Minneapolis was chosen was its lack of availability to fresh produce. “I think that there is a lot of groundswell around this idea of facilitating the availability of fresh produce, particularly in places like North Minneapolis, which you know, is kind of a food desert,” says Walker Education Director, Nisa Mackie. “There are not a lot of places if you don’t have a car that you can walk to to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables.”

During his residency, Weber and the Walker met with dozens of different organizations based in Minnesota and North Minneapolis, including UROC, the University of Minnesota, and Juxtaposition Arts to determine if what they had in mind was needed in North Minneapolis. In all, they had over 80 meetings to get to Prototype for poetry vs rhetoric (deep roots).

The title was decided on by Weber and Marcus Kar, director of North Minneapolis programs for Youth Farm. Prototype for poetry vs rhetoric was inspired by the poetry of Audre Lorde, and a similar project Weber did in St. Louis of the same name. Instead of focusing on environmental abuse, his St. Louis project focused on physical abuse of people of color. The part of the title (deep roots) was inspired by Kar’s belief in the strength that comes with everything being connected and rooted together.

“Everything I’ve been doing has been exposing the idea of permaculture to me,” Kar says. “Everything is in some way connected to the next thing, and that’s every one, every project, and this is exactly how plants work.”

The urban farm will be in the shape of a basketball court. The two metal hoops on each end of the ‘court’ will provide the farm’s plants with collected rainwater. In addition to that, the farm will feature a rain garden, a pollinator garden, companion plants, a vegetable garden, and spaces for visitors to meditate.

“That’s just really important to me to push sports and basketball specifically into the arts because it’s a real focal point of black communities—and especially my community, and where I grew up,” Weber says. “So, the shape itself as a basketball court is based on black identity in the midwest and being synonymous with basketball.” Weber hopes that the basketball court shape will help get young people interested in working there.

A lot of care for the farm will be done by North Minneapolis youth through organizations like Youth Farm. Kar, who’s been working at Youth Farm for about five years, believes the project has the potential of having a great effect on the kids he works with. “We were looking at it becoming a system of roots that leads to other things inside of urban ag, inside of the environmental justice unit, and really kind of give people the opportunity to create their own possibilities.”

Groundbreaking for the project will begin next week, and will officially open in summer of 2021. To learn more, tune into Jordan Weber’s conversation with the Walker on Instagram Live at noon on May 27.

