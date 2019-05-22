Go Back to Where "The Vikings Begin"

× Expand The Vikings Begin at the American Swedish Institute

Picture the Vikings in your mind (not the football team!). Your mental image may include large brutes sailing the seas, raiding homes and villages like barbarians. But an exhibit at the American Swedish Institute aims to separate fact from fiction when it comes to how the Vikings lived, and how their society came into existence.

"The Viking Begin" is one of the most significant exhibitions to come to ASI. Having previously been displayed in Connecticut and Seattle, its first time out of Scandinavia, the exhibit is based on the findings by archaeologists at Uppsala University, combining scholarly research with precious artifacts that are 1,400-years-old.

“One of the driving forces for making this exhibition is to present a new update, a more accurate picture for the Vikings–why and when Viking society emerged,” said Mikael Ahlund, the director of Gustavianum, Uppsala University Museum, where the exhibition began.

Since 2000, Uppsala and Minneapolis have been sister cities, so the exhibit is at a perfect home for the original Northerners. The objects date back to around 600 A.D. up through the Scandinavian Iron Age, and were first discovered in 1926 on a hill in Valsgärde, an ancient site on the edges of modern Uppsala, and were excavated between the 1920s and 1950s.

“Everyone's heard of the Vikings, this enormous, energetic expansion of the Scandinavians out into the world. The question we want to ask is why? Why did they do that at that time? What was it with Scandinavian society that pushed them out into the world?" said Neil Price, a Vikings scholar and professor of archaeology at Uppsala University. “If you want to understand something, you have to go back to just before.”

× 1 of 6 Expand 'The Vikings Begin' at the American Swedish Insitute × 2 of 6 Expand 'The Vikings Begin' at the American Swedish Insitute × 3 of 6 Expand 'The Vikings Begin' at the American Swedish Insitute × 4 of 6 Expand 'The Vikings Begin' at the American Swedish Insitute × 5 of 6 Expand 'The Vikings Begin' at the American Swedish Insitute × 6 of 6 Expand 'The Vikings Begin' at the American Swedish Insitute Prev Next

Through a $6 million research grant from the Swedish Research Council, Price and his colleagues were given an unparalleled opportunity to explore the past that birthed Viking culture as we understand it today. Price’s project involved going back to the University's archives to ensure the work is published for scholars and the public.

Many of the preserved items were found on the sites of boat burials, a Viking ritual for prominent individuals where the bodies were buried with swords, shields, helmets, and jewelry. Since the community was buried at the same location over hundreds of years, the archaeologists were able to reconstruct a history through time based on how they treated their dead.

Since there is no record of written sources, religious texts, or trade, understanding the early Vikings remains a challenge. Price says that a series of devastating volcanic eruptions wiped out half of the pre-Viking population, as ash blocked the sun for years, resulting in a famine that caused the rest to leave Scandinavia behind.

“The Vikings are one of the most stereotyped cultures in the world,” Price said. “If you have a mental image of Vikings, they’re usually maritime, male, and violent. And there’s truth in that, but obviously Viking society is very much more.”

Price's research unearthed female warriors, and sorceresses who were believed to have a connection to the Norse gods. Gems from India and Sri Lanka, and glassware from Italy indicate that the Vikings were involved in exchanging goods with other cultures. The vast majority items in the complete Uppsala collection are still in Sweden, since bringing them overseas could end up destroying them. But no matter how many insights Price and his team uncover into Viking society, they're left with even more questions.

"The Vikings Begin" will be at the American Swedish Institute through October 27.