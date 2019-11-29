The Ultimate Black Friday Workout

× Expand Woman with gifts

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and you know what that means—it’s time to bust out your elastic-waisted pants! Oh, and it’s also time to get in shape for Black Friday. Yes, you heard us right: get in shape. Why? Because if you really want to get your hands on those deals before everyone else, you need to be in peak physical condition. Sound daunting? Well, it’s not. All you have to do is commit to this Jack LaLanne-endorsed Capitalism Olympics workout plan and, come Friday, you’ll be grabbing half-off hosiery like a gold medalist.

Squats (12 reps | 3 sets)

You’re going to need squats if you want to jump over the crowd of losers standing between you and your third flat screen (because the only people who don’t have TVs in their bathrooms are those with weak glutes).

Bicep Curls (20 reps | 5 sets)

Bulging guns are a key element of being properly Black Friday fit. Toasters, children, and cardboard cutouts won’t slow you down if you T.J. Maxx out some arm curls.

Push-Ups (22,000 or until you are staring at your reflection in a pool of your own sweat)

A simple-yet-effective exercise that will help you literally push past people while saying “Ope! Just gonna sneak by ya quick” to get the Doodle Bears you rightfully deserve.

Planking (20-minute intervals | 10 sets)

Let’s be real for a second. If you do Black Friday right, you’re going to be taking a lot of punches to the gut from other shoppers. But with an adequately shredded six-pack, the joke will be on their flaccid fists.

Dead Lifts (70 reps | 10 sets)

This exercise will be ESSENTIAL as you lift the trampled body of your neighbor out of the scrum so that you can pry the last Play-Doh Baby Shark set from the clutches of his rigor mortis–stricken hands.

Kettlebell Presses (200 reps | 3 sets)

A great overall exercise because it works several different muscle groups simultaneously, doing kettlebell presses is particularly helpful in strengthening the muscles necessary to raise the severed head of your rival above the flaming pile of JoAnn Fabrics merchandise.