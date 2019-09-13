The Twin Cities Guide to Fall Festivals 2019

× Expand Fall Festivals in the Twin Cities

The air is crisp, the apples are ripe, and the leaves are those delectably rich hues. It's time to give our perfect weather a proper welcome, the way Minnesotans do best: festivals. Luckily, there's a plethora of local festivities for you, your friends, and your family to enjoy. Also, don't forget to read our list of Oktoberfests to get your bier on!

SeptOberfest beckons visitors to Wabasha with over a month of fall-themed activities. Entertainment includes ogling fall foliage, free concerts, oodles of pumpkins, and even carriage rides. Sept. 6 - Oct. 26

Sever’s Corn Maze and Fall Festival is much more than a corny affair. Watch pig races, get lost in the largest corn maze in Minnesota, jump into the corn pit, and pick up some pumpkins and apples at this can’t-miss fall festival. Sept. 13- Nov. 3

Grape Stomp and Fall Festival at Carlos Creek Winery in Alexandria is the perfect opportunity to earn you purple feet. Each day features a different costume contest theme, including a Lucy look-alike contest, which pays homage to the best television moments involving grapes. Sounds grape! Sept. 13-15

Indeed Hullabaloo brings fresh beer, live music, and hot food to your backyard at Indeed’s brewery in Northeast Minneapolis. Pair your beer with some tasty eats from Pimento Kitchen and Blue Door Pub while chilling out to dance-worthy tunes. Sept. 13-14

Wild Rice Festival celebrates Minnesota’s official state grain and Native American culture at Roseville’s Harriet Alexander Nature Center. Munch on wild rice inspired food, including wild rice blueberry muffins, wild rice meatballs, wild rice soup, and wild rice brats, while watching demonstrations and engaging in activities. Sept. 14

Bacon Bash will lure you over the border to River Falls, Wisconsin with the tantalizing smell of bacon and the promise of eating said bacon. Beyond a pork-filled menu, this festival will have you hamming it up with activities like “When Pigs Fly,” which involves pig plushies being flung from rooftops. Sept. 14-15

Excelsior Apple Day brings a day packed with fall fun and filled with apples. Peruse around 80 vendors at the artisan street fair, support your favorites in the baking and pie eating contests, and see Marjorie Johnson (Minnesota’s beloved celebrity baker) as the guest judge. Sept. 21

Millstream Arts Festival in St. Joseph offers a little something for everyone. With everything from a vintage auto and tractor show and artsy activities for kids, to local artistic and literary works and musical performances, you’ll find entertainment throughout the day. Sept. 29

Apple Fest at Afton Apple Orchard celebrates the fruit Minnesota keeps making new varieties of. Eat apple donuts, apple fritters, and caramel apple sundaes, then pick some to bring home and eat later. Festivities include hayrides, a petting farm, a magic show, apple cider demonstrations, and bluegrass music. Sept. 28-29, Oct. 5-6, Oct. 12-13

Stone Lake Cranberry Festival brings thousands of people to the area, and is held the first weekend in October every year. The idea to celebrate the annual cranberry harvest began in 1978, as five women were drinking wine in a hot tub, as all great ideas are born. Oct. 3-6

Bayfield Apple Festival is an idyllic choice for those of you looking for a destination festival. Jaunt over to Wisconsin’s North Shore for orchard and winery tours and numerous booths stocked with tasty snacks and art. Don’t miss the Grand Parade or apple peeling contest! Oct. 4-6

Deep Valley Book Festival gives you and the fellow bookworms in your life the chance to meet local authors and find your new favorite novel (plus it’s a great excuse to visit Mankato while the leaves are still in their full glory). The festival features authors and illustrators of books for those just learning to read and those who’ve been at it for decades. Oct. 5

Big Island Rendezvous and Festival breathes life back into history with over 300 tents of period encampments and over 1,200 re-enactors. This Albert Lea festival spotlights the fur trade period, early frontier America, pioneer settlements, and the Civil War era. Enjoy food, music, art, exhibits, reenactments, and crafts. Oct. 5-6

Rivertown Fall Art Festival showcases countless local artists while simultaneously demonstrating the beauty of downtown Stillwater. Music, food, and adult beverages of course make the weekend all the more relaxing. Oct. 5-6

Twin Cities Book Festival presents over 150 exhibitors, new and rare books, dozens of presenting authors, and all things literary. Rain Taxi’s festival gives book lovers the opportunity to be completely immersed in the world they love. Oct. 12

Stillwater Harvest Fest celebrates the quirky wonderfulness of pumpkins. From a pumpkin regatta (people paddling down the river in giant pumpkins) to a giant pumpkin drop (pumpkins smashing pumpkins after being dropped from a crane) you’ll be sure to get your fall festival fix. Oct. 13-14

Moose Madness gives you the perfect excuse to take a trip to Grand Marais. Partake in moose-related activities, listen to music, hang out at Moose Headquarters, and be sure to catch a photo with Murray the Moose. Oct. 18-20

Lake Superior Storm Festival unravels the intrigue surrounding the icy storms of Lake Superior in a weekend featuring a presentation about the storms and shipwrecks of the North Shore. Highlights include storm-themed beverages, a remembrance ceremony, a wave dash, and more. Nov. 8-10

Autumn Festival: An Arts & Crafts Affair, presented by Huffman Productions showcases over 500 artists and crafters from all over the country. Head over the Canterbury Park in Shakopee for inspiration, shopping, and lots of food and drink. You might just leave all set for the upcoming holidays. Nov. 14-17

Parade of Lights brings a cozy and peaceful end to the Friday after Thanksgiving, as the remnants of fall make way for winter. The New Ulm parade features over 60 units of twinkle, sparkle, and shine, and don’t miss the official Christmas tree lighting ceremony after the parade. Nov. 29

