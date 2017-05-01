The State of the Garden

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams LOVE sculpture at the Walker

In 1964, upstart pop artist Robert Indiana sent a Christmas card to friends with the word “LOVE” printed on the front. His simple yet indelible design caught the eye of N.Y.C.’s Museum of Modern Art, which commissioned Indiana to mass-produce the card the following Christmas to sell in its gift shop. An icon was born.

Now, more than 50 years later, a Cor-Ten steel version of Indiana’s most famous work arrives at Walker Art Center/Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, in time for the garden’s reopening on June 3, following a nearly two-year, $70 million-plus redevelopment project.

LOVE joins Katharina Fritsch’s 20-foot-tall ultramarine rooster Hahn/Cock (2013/2017), Theaster Gates’s Black Vessel for Two Saints, and 15 other new works in the Sculpture Garden.

× 1 of 17 Expand Photos courtesy of the Walker Katharina Fritsch | Hahn/Cock × 2 of 17 Expand Theaster Gates | New Commission × 3 of 17 Expand Robert Indiana | LOVE × 4 of 17 Expand Sam Durant | Scaffold × 5 of 17 Expand Eva Rothschild | Empire × 6 of 17 Expand Kcho | La soledad × 7 of 17 Expand Matthew Monahan | Hephaestus × 8 of 17 Expand Kiki Smith | Rapture × 9 of 17 Expand Tony Cragg | Level Head × 10 of 17 Expand Gary Hume | Back of Snowman × 11 of 17 Expand Mark Manders | September Room (Room with Two Reclining Figures and Composition with Long Verticals) × 12 of 17 Expand Monika Sosnowska | Untitled (gate) × 13 of 17 Expand Liz Larner | X × 14 of 17 Expand Sol LeWitt | Arcs from four corners, with alternating bands of white and brown stone. The floor is bordered and divided horizontally and vertically by a black stone band. × 15 of 17 Expand Frank Big Bear | The Walker Collage, Multiverse #10 × 16 of 17 Expand Aaron Spangler | Bog Walker × 17 of 17 Expand Nairy Baghramian | Privileged Points Prev Next

In addition to the 18 new artworks, nearly 40 works are returning, some of which, like the Spoonbridge and Cherry, stuck it out through construction.

“There are elements of the garden that will be very familiar, but there are new ways of looking at old favorites, and there new ways of experiencing the landscape that make it exciting,” says Siri Engberg, senior curator at the Walker. “We’re excited to reintroduce it to the community.”

The artist-designed mini golf course makes its way down from the roof of the Walker—its temporary home during the renovation—to the Sculpture Garden, with a new course that will feature four new holes. The course is located on the new 5-acre upper garden that was previously a parking lot.

The Sculpture Garden’s opening celebration is Saturday, June 3 at noon and includes art-making activities, special performances, and tours of the garden. The Walker Wide Open Party, a free campus-wide party with special installations, music, and cash bars, is Thursday, June 8, 6 p.m. to midnight.