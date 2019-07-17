The State Fair's New North End: What's Up?

× Expand via MN State Fair Goat Booth, new this year!

We are under 40 DAYS until that first Thursday of the Minnesota State Fair! Yes, we are as excited as you are and doing burpees at our desks to get in shape.

But beyond the new foods we are jazzed to eat, we can't wait to see all the new attractions and the new North End expansion that the Fair undertook over the last year. The area already got a little zshoosh with the 2018 fair, which included a new Pet Pavilion and demonstration area (those Corgis!) and the huge food and live music establishment known as The Hangar. But that was only the beginning:

× Expand via MN State Fair

North End Event Center

The area’s shiny new centerpiece is this event center, which is home to a 12,000-square-foot state-of-the-art exhibit hall. During the fair, you'll find museum-quality exhibits that are free to the fair-goer. First up? ANGRY BIRDS UNIVERSE: THE EXHIBITION which is a fun and interactive look at those crazy vid-characters, but also the science and math elements that are central to the game.

“Be the bird” and explore science, technology, engineering, art and math through unique, hands-on interactives: Build and race handheld vehicles; launch larger-than-life Angry Birds with massive slingshots; try your hand in a high-tech design studio; learn about egg sizes, wing span and flight dynamics; and propel down a zip line to knock over enormous foam structures – these are just some of the exhibit’s unique activities. Physics, animation, gravity, magnetics, geometry and more have never been so fun.

And guess what, this event enter will likely be very active in the off-season with other events and exhibitions. Nice use of space.

via MN State Fair Minnesota Corn Fairstalk

Minnesota Corn Fairstalk

Check out this 24-foot tall art installation that celebrates MN ag. Huge LED screens will show facts about corn, farming, food, and the fair. But that's not all, it could feature YOU. Use #mnstatefair in your video social posts, and it may show up on the Fairstalk! Keep it clean, kids.

Other things to look for:

Local artist Adam Turman's MN icons will be brought to life in the North End with 6-foot figures of Fairchild, Paul Bunyan, Babe, and the Hotdish Girl ready for your photo op. And don't forget the new vendors that have been given a spot in the new area: Brim, Friends of the Boundary Waters, GoodThings, Handsome Cycles, Minnesota Distiller's Guild, and Summer Lakes Beverage.

The Sioux Chef will bring his Indigenous Lab to the Fair for one day, September 1. "Throughout the day, indigenous chefs will demonstrate native foods from North America and share the history, cultural significance, culinary and medicinal uses, and preservation techniques of an array of ingredients and dishes. Chef Sean Sherman will present a cooking demonstration and discuss the foundations of the Indigenous Food Systems. Also taking center stage are traditional drumming, singing and dancing that showcase the cultural artistry of Minnesota tribes. The program will also feature NATIFS (North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems), a non-profit organization focused on education and access to Native foods, and introduce the Indigenous Food Lab, a culinary training center coming to the Twin Cities in 2020."

GOAT BOOTH!!! Because who doesn't love goats and their weird beards and all the cheese?

The commonly termed AG-HORT Building has a bunch of cool new things happening this year:

Actual beer brewing demonstrations, not just sips.

Floralpalooza in the Rotunda: are you ready for a Judy Garland made of flowers?

Mushroom Growing, Build a Greenhouse for under $100, and more at the DIRT Stage.

Kernza smarts at the College of Food.

Farming with fish, solar sites for bees, and more innovations at the Common Table-Minnesota Eats.

Check out more new rides, new vendors, and new exhibits to get you psyched for the 12 best days of summer!