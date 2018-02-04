The Play by Play from Super Bowl

× Expand Lane Pelovsky

Come along with us for the big game at U.S. Bank Stadium! Updating throughout the day. (Read from bottom up for the full day experience!)

6:38: Big cheer for LA Angel Mike Trout who is in an Eagles sweatshirt. He's from New Jersey so he's regarded as one of them. Huge boos for Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry, who smiled about it. Puzzling to a normal person, but he plays for the Warriors, the best team in the world, and he's not from Philly.—SM

× Per sources (@javimorillo) Phildelphia @Eagles fans are mistaking our downtown haunt @eagleBoltbar as a fan bar and I am DYING. It's more of a Bears kinda place ya'll. #TheMoreYouKnow — janashortal (@janashortal) February 5, 2018

6:24: Jana Shortal with the Tweet of the Game. —SMarch

6:13: Spotted in the crowd and shown on the monitors: Bradley Cooper (mixed reaction), Eagles fan Miles Teller (mixed reaction), This is Us cast (BIG CHEERS), Jo Mauer (no reaction—to be fair, they didn't say who he was), Jimmy Fallon (BIG CHEERS).—SM

6:12: Justice Allen Page gets a huge shout out for his Allen Page Foundation. He tells the crowd: "The best way to enjoy our cold temperatures is to get out IN IT."—Shelly Crowley (our publisher!)

6:06: Just sayin'. Those Chevy Ram vikings could have used my #snackship. —SMarch

6:02: Minneapolis! Our skyline looks spectacular in the NBC shots in and out of commercial breaks. Proud of our city.—AK

5:55: Brady is going uptempo to throw off Eagles substitution pattern. Already drew a 12 man on the field penalty. Short crossing routes over the middle and one-on-ones on the outside. Just like the Vikings should have done. Goddammit!—SM

5:47: Sneaky Solo: A Star Wars Story tease, pretty cool. Crying about Olympics, special or otherwise, seems to be the aim of many advertisers. Toyota, I'm looking at you. —SMarch

5:46: All in on the moving commercial about the kids who are missing limbs. Start Your Impossible...at a Toyota dealership?—AK

5:45: They're playing Rocky and showing Rocky movie clips before the Patriots first drive. Eagles fans are fired up.—SM

5:25: Leslie Odom nails it. Pink nails it (in 1:54 if you're drinking). Lionel Ritchie nails it on the commercial! Meanwhile in the Uptown bar, there's a border battle happening. Packers Suck/Viking Suck chant war breaks out. Guess we don't care about the East Coast . —SMarch

5:10: Eagles run out to Philly hero Meek Mill's Heaven or Hell. Pats jog out to Ozzy Osbourne's Crazy Train.—SM

4:45: Deafening boos ring throughout the stadium when they show Tom Brady warming up on monitors. Doing a lap of the third level concourse. Philly outnumers Pats at least 20 to 1.—SM

4:36: Reports from the Players Tailgate party, where the food is supposed to be AHHHHmaaaazing ... maybe not so amazing. Frozen chicken tender on a waffle bit? —SMarch

4:12: Bar bets in Uptown: Will Pink be airborne during the National Anthem? Can she sing it in under 2 minutes? —SMarch

4:10: My daughter and her BF found bar seats in Uptown. Uptown Tavern was already full at 3:30, seats are all full at The Freemont where they landed. There are drinking games afoot: drink every time someone mentions the temperature. —SMarch

4:07 p.m.: Crew 52 Margo is stationed at the only booth selling the very popular J-Tea. As in: JT. As in: black tea, simply syrup, two shots of Old Camp peach pecan whiskey. "Music to your ears" the sign says...to tune of $35. Eagles fans drinking way more than Patriots fans, she reports.—AK

3:36: Watching all the coverage on NBC and social channels. We look good you guys. I have game day nachos, roast beef sandwiches, and chicken wings all in process, I'm wearing Jamie Foxx party slippers and all my lanyards. Let's go —SMarch (Stephanie March)

3:10 p.m.: Seated in the auxiliary press box, in good company with Reusse, RandBall, and Glen Crevier. Randy Shaver and Joe Schmit are in the next row. More Eagles fans than Pats so far.—SM

3 p.m.: Report from friend who paid $25 to park on the street near the stadium—near lots that were charging $80. Zero problems.

2 p.m.: My fiancée had to drive me from Northeast Minneapolis to Mall of America Media Center so I could take the shuttle back downtown. The great New York Times columnist, William C. Rhoden, who I thought was retired, is on my shuttle. We were walking out together but he had to double back because he dropped a glove in the food court. Now he’s on the bus. “A volunteer grabbed my glove for me and handed it off!” He was stoked. —SM

1 p.m.: We're on the red carpet at the Power of Influence Awards Brunch. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he'll be bar hopping during the game. Devoted Eagles fan Kevin Hart is amped up. Begs forgiveness for the "bad apples" from his native Philadelphia. Promises "we're good people and we have the ability to be good." —AK

10:35 a.m.: Our Crew 52 friend Margot is already in the stadium and has no clue how she lands this plum assignment: bartending at a drink stand in full view of the field. Margot has no bartending experience! —Allison Kaplan (AK)

10 a.m. Got in touch with the Star Tribune’s (hilarious) Rochelle Olson to ask her how she’s getting into US Bank today. She said most media members are going to the Mall of America to take a shuttle in order to beat the crowds. “You don’t want to fuck around in this cold.” —Steve Marsh (SM)

9 a.m.: Lucky holders of Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon tickets start lining up before 9 a.m. The pick up window is Noon to 5 p.m., and they are known to over book (by a lot), so no one wants to take chances. By 10:45 a.m., there were hundreds of people in line, despite the temperature of 5 below.