The Paws Up/Paws Down Guide to Locally Made Dog Treats

A dog’s tongue is a dull instrument. Where some 9,000 taste buds coat the human tongue, a dog’s licking stick includes just 1,700. So while your dog hounds you nightly for scraps of sparerib gristle and tries to chew the butter stains off the tablecloth, the animal is basically tasting these foods in low-res.

My poodle, Blair, for instance, seems to be a picky eater, but who knows what’s going on. Even if I could understand what he’s tasting, conceptually, he couldn’t describe it. He’s a poodle!

So when my wannabe alpha dog editor tossed me the assignment to sample the finest assortment of boutique dog treats in the Twin Cities, I knew there could be only one honest approach. We’d have to conduct the taste test the same way we do everything else—together. Here's our Paws Up / Paws Down, Spit-or-Chow guide to some of the choicest dog dishes in the Twin Cities.

Taste Test, Part 1:

Taste Test, Part 2: