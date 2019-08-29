The Nook's Juicy Lucy Takes Flight for Flugtag

× Expand Courtesy of Red Bull Flugtag Das Fliegendlucy

Sean Pfundstein, a regular at The Nook, brought up St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s Flugtag parachute announcement to employees/friends on one of his frequent visits to the St. Paul burger haven. Charlie Ott, a server at The Nook, humorously suggested building a flying Juicy Lucy for the Flugtag. Manager and server Henry Brown responded, “‘Oh, I would love to push you off of a barge!’ And [Charlie] was like, ‘I would love to ride it!’” The group got quieter and started seriously considering it.

Brown has been interested in the man-powered flying competition since he saw it as a kid, nine years ago, but The Nook’s team has never competed in the Flugtag. The team entered last year’s Pull Together, the Minneapolis-St. Paul tug-of-war across the Mississippi River. “We pulled for 651 and we won, so I figured it would be fun to get the Nook out there again for the Twin Cities, just get a win for the love of the Lucy,” Brown says.

Ott, the team’s pilot, will sit on the bacon glider wing dressed as everyone’s favorite dill topping. Nook servers Danielle Vander-Waal and Kevin Woods were interested in the flying burger experiment too, and will push the wheeled burger basket to launch Ott. The team went to The Nook’s owners for sponsorship and became The Nook’s Das Fliegenlucy team. The name means The Flying Juicy Lucy in German, echoing the Flugtag’s roots. The team will push Ott and his bacon sail off a barge. A burger and basket serve as the wheeled base for the wing, falling into the Mississippi River and leaving Ott (hopefully) airborne on the bacon wing.

The contraption is constructed of lightweight materials. Because the pilot only gets a small shove by the team, lift is not a factor in Ott’s flight like it was for the Wright brothers. “My whole job is to try to get as much air under the wings as possible,” Brown says. “If we can get Charlie, our pilot, to be able to move and maneuver the wing properly—within a matter of seconds—maybe we can get that thing to fly.” The bacon wing is 20 feet wide and more than 15 feet long, so the team hasn’t done any testing, but they are hopeful their design will win the hearts of Lucy-loving locals.

The contest points are based on several categories: distance, construction, creativity, and popular vote (which you can do here). “Our whole goal is to get this thing to go as far as possible, and also win over the crowd with the St. Paul staple of a Juicy Lucy,” Brown says. “You have a better chance of winning if the crowd is on your side.”

Das Fliegenlucy will compete against a flying s’more, a version of the MPR racoon, and a veteran team from Tennessee, among others in Red Bell Flugtag on Saturday, September 7 at Harriet Island Regional Park. Of the 40 participating teams, 25 are from the Twin Cities, with another seven from Minnesota, and eight are from other states. Although they were unaware of the international coverage of the event, they still hope to win the competition. “The whole point of doing this was for the love of the Twin Cities, the love of Minnesota, the love of the food industry and the food culture here,” Brown says. “We figured, if we have the best Juicy Lucy in the Twin Cities, let’s go for the best flying Juicy Lucy. Why not reach for the stars on this one?”