"Weird Al" Fits Right in at the State Fair

× Expand Kait Ecker Weird Al at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

For my first concert at the State Fair’s Grandstand, I must say it was quite the experience. With the cool late summer air smelling of cheese curds and chocolate chip cookies, it was an ideal evening to cozy up in a sweater and rock out to some musical parody.

After the wind died down enough so that the 41-piece orchestra's sheet music wouldn’t fly away, “Weird Al” Yankovic made his grand entrance on the Grandstand Stage, joking how nice it was to be back in his home state (which is actually California). Long locks of curly hair blew in the breeze as he took on his State Fair performance with gusto, starting with a quick mash-up of some of his biggest hits. At 59, Yankovic executed his high kicks, hair flinging, and choreography with more exuberance and gusto than I have ever mustered – even after a few too many cups of coffee.

Knowing how to please a crowd, he started belting out “The Biggest Ball of Twine in Minnesota” almost right away. I was thrilled, not only out of state pride, but also because this was one of the very first Weird Al songs I heard as a kid.

From "Weird Al" classics like “White and Nerdy,” “Amish Paradise,” and “Dare to be Stupid,” to his newer hits like “Word Crimes” and “Tacky,” we all cheered, clapped, and sang along – as Minnesotans tend to do at concerts.

I attended the concert with my sister-in-law, father-in-law, and husband–a long-time "Weird Al" fan–who got me back into his music when we started dating. We were all chuckling when, during his encore, Yankovic told the crowd “Now you sing it!” After we gave it our best shot, he yelled “Do it better!” So, we did.

× Expand Kait Ecker Weird Al at the State Fair

Yankovic’s performance was not only a humorous musical treat, but also sensationally theatrical. He busted out lights, video, and so many costume changes that I lost count, although he did start the night in one of his infamous Hawaiian shirts. His face was always full of expression, not only conveying his quick wit lyrically, but also physically (his intense eyebrows almost stole the show). Giving his fans a more personal experience, "Weird Al" swept into the audience more than once, including for “One More Minute” and “Tacky.”

From the whole night, I have just one, tiny, cheese-curd sized complaint: The side screens never actually raised above the fence line. I’m not sure if this was due to the gusty winds or just average technical difficulties. While this was fine by me, it probably would have been nice for some of the kiddos in the audience who couldn’t see over adult-sized heads to have some options for watching the performance.

The show ended with a bang, literally, with streamers, fireworks, confetti, and Yankovic’s comedic songs all coming together for a showy finale. I had known that the fireworks were part of Grandstand concerts at the State Fair, but it was still a surprising and stunning way to end the night. It had me wishing that all concerts ended in such a manner.