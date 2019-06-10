The Specials Remain Timeless at First Avenue

× Expand Photograph by Bergen Flom The Specials at First Avenue

The Specials, the politically-charged ska band from the 70s, brought a night of jubilant dancing with a side of nostalgia for Twin Cities residents at First Avenue. The crowd mimicked the elation and bouncing of ska as the British band’s influence took hold on American soil yet again.

With a soaring horn section and crisp keys, their 40-year anniversary tour didn’t quite seem like a blast from the past. The band just released a new album Encore in February, which jumped to number one on the UK Album’s Chart after its first week, and proved to longtime fans that the band was still fresh.

Their timeless hit A Message to You Rudy and their tribute to Prince, Nite Klub, especially got the crowd riled up. Three of the original members, Lynval Golding on guitar, Horace Panter on bass, and Terry Hall singing vocals, were joined by six other incredible musicians throughout the night. Notably, activist Saffiyah Khan came out to perform her feature on the new album, Ten Commandments, a feminist rendition based on a track by one of ska’s founding fathers, Prince Buster.

The Specials graced First Avenue with their dry, British humor and political ideals. The stage was decorated with vibrant protest signs referencing issues like race relations, gun policies, gay rights, and immigration. One was a black sign with white lettering stating “listen to Sly and the Family Stone,” the revolutionary soul and funk band from the 60s. Other signs stated “Fight Ignorance Not Immigration,” “We Sell Hope,” and “Non Judgement Day Is Coming.” Between a transition, Hall had the crowd roaring after his declaration: “Two things: Guns are bad, people are great.” Golding also enthused the crowd by stating, “Next time you vote, make sure you vote Democrat.”

The rocky political landscape and racial tension of the 70s and 80s inspired songs like Vote for Me, Do the Dog, and Ghost Town, which are some of the band’s greatest hits. Being a band made up of both black and white musicians, The Specials have always encouraged racial harmony and celebrating differences with their lyrics. The Los Angeles City Council even declared May 29 to be The Specials Day because of their ability to be seamlessly inclusive and representational.

Unfortunately, their messages seem all too relevant today in our divisive political environment. However, the Specials continue to use the remedy of music to heal and bring folks together through lively performances.