The Music Man Makes a Joyous Return to Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

After a nearly year-long run of the ABBA musical Mamma Mia, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is producing a show that’s a little closer to home and hasn’t been on its stage for over eighteen years. The Music Man, an American classic set in the midwest, opened this past weekend and transported audiences from Minnesota to the plains of Iowa.

The Music Man stars one of the original conmen in musical theatre, the professor Harold Hill, who travels around the country scamming those he comes across. It’s River City, Iowa’s turn to be the victim in his latest scheme when he convinces the locals to start a band. After acquiring the money for uniforms and instruments, he intends to skip town until the local librarian, Marian Paroo, gets involved. While the two begin to develop feelings, the scheme runs into complications.

The Music Man was an odd choice at first after a run of more popular modern shows that have dominated CDT’s stage including Newsies, Mamma Mia and Sister Act. That being said, it’s cross-generational popularity evokes various levels of nostalgia after premiering on Broadway in 1957. Beloved by many, and part of the musical theatre canon, the show has been thrust back into the spotlight with news of a revival to premiere on Broadway this fall starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. It is a show that families have bonded over while also being one that isn’t too problematic, despite the theme that a woman has to get married. In addition, some lyrics have even been changed to reflect the present.

While this show normally doesn’t need to be extremely over the top in the technical element, the CDT creative team has pulled out all the stops. Resident scenic designer Nayna Ramey creates some stunning visual moments. A particular favorite of mine was the library, which didn’t need to be reinvented, but Ramey does just that, with chairs and tables that students sit on disguised as stacks of books. It felt like it belonged in the show, while bringing a little more edge to what could've felt dated.

One of my favorite things about costume design is not just the small details, but outfits that capture the audience's attention. Rich Hamson has designed an array of beautiful and timely costumes. In the beginning, the citizens of River City are dressed in warm clothing with reds, oranges and browns to give a rustic farm feel. Hill enters the picture in a bright blue suit, a breath of fresh air into an otherwise quiet and uneventful town.

As the show continues, and the citizens get to know and like Hill, something happens: Their costumes brighten bit by bit. By the time the second act rolls around, there is even more blue in everyone’s wardrobe. Such a small but effective detail symbolizes the change that Hill brings into this community, a concept reinforced during a library scene in which Marian takes books away from the students, which are the same warm colors, and Hill replaces them with ones in cool blue tones.

As the infamous Harold Hill, Michael Gruber is just downright charming. He is able to convey warm feeling with only a look and smile. Gruber is no stranger to this role, recently playing it in Artistry’s production. He does so well that it’s no surprise he was cast. His tenor voice is strong and precise in songs like “Ya Got Trouble” while also sentimental and tender in moments like “Til There Was You”

What else is there to say about actress Ann Michels other than she has one of the best soprano voices in the Twin Cities. Michels brings a strong confidence to Marian that is needed for this timely production to stand a chance in 2020. Her voice is irresistibly pure, soaring across the stage effortlessly. Songs like “My White Knight” show off not only the range she has but the sheer control Michels possesses. The role is perfectly cast.

While the leads are strong, they are only as strong as the weakest ensemble member. Thankfully, this show doesn’t have one. CDT has brought in a superb group of actors who, under Artistic Director Michael Brindiski and Music Director Andy Kust’s direction, sound crisp and pure. This is also a testament to the space they perform in as well as the ten person band that Kust conducts. Each dance soloist also emulates an infectious energy thanks to Tamara Kangas Erickson’s choreography.

CDT has taken a show that I’ve never been a huge fan of and made it an extremely enjoyable evening of music and laughs. It’s wonderfully paced, while many productions of this show can drag for what seems like hours. The Music Man at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres gives audience members a perfect evening getaway for the coming summer months.

The Music Man runs at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres now through Sept. 5, 2020.