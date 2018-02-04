Super Bowl Day 9: Human Swans + Green Mashed Potatoes

× Expand Photo by Bryan Blumenschein Jamie Foxx hosts the Big Game Big Give Saturday night at the Edina home of Angie and Tom Wicka

No, TMZ, we will not come work for you after the Super Bowl.

7 a.m.: This is a rough one, not gonna lie. But recaps must be written. The people are waiting.

9 a.m.: Ali goes on stakeout, in tweed blazer and jeans, which says: ready for anything! We’ve got a hot tip that Jimmy Fallon will be walking through City Center on his way to Kare11. Steph is live on radio, talking about all the things we did and saw the night before, back when it seemed like a good idea to stay out until 2 a.m. Also, writing a blog post while talking on live radio is hard.

9:20 a.m.: Ali’s stakeout drink is a skim vanilla latte and when she goes to pay, Caribou says it’s on the house (perk points are the best!). She takes this as a good omen for another full day of celebrity stalking.

9:30 a.m.: Ali calculates Jimmy’s possible paths through the City Center atrium, where North Local Market is getting going for the day, and perches herself under an escalator. Discrete, yet with a full view. She practices jumping up and switching her phone to video and yelling, “Jimmy, what does hot dish mean to you?” Subtle. Smooth.

9:45 a.m.: People who know Ali wave tentatively, unsure if she is hiding or just needing a rest on the way to the actual escalator.

9:50 a.m.: Doing the math: Kare11 Saturday ends at 10 a.m. If Jimmy is going to be on, he’s got to be there real soon. Could they have chosen a parallel path outside of City Center? She buttons her blazer, ditches her bag at the Namakan Fur booth, and full fledge runs outside to the Kare11 booth without spilling her skim vanilla latte.

9:52 a.m.: Lester Holt is on air with Belinda Jensen and Dave Schwartz. Someone in the crowd thinks it’s Al Roker. Ali snaps a few pictures, because, it’s what we do. She waves hey to Belinda and Dave.

11 a.m.: Ali’s turn on radio. Steph, sensing a common note of frustration from the smaller restaurants in town, or the ones that are not right in the middle of the action, heads to check in on some places that are having Super Bowl Sunday parties. There is concern: Will people come out for an event that is traditionally spent on the couch? Chefs Jorge Guzman and Jon Wipfli bought a smack-load of ribs for their Pig & Pina pop-up, and despite being written up by Food and Wine as the one cheffy tailgate party to attend, they are worried. (So, go).

1:30 p.m.: Snow delays. Ugh.

1:32 p.m.: Pink is having lunch at McCormick’s in Wayzata. Some pals do that thing where they pretend they’re taking a picture of themselves, but manage to capture a tiny Pink head in the background of the shot. We wonder: how many other locals are doing the exact same thing right now? Also, Wayzata is officially our Beverly Hills? Our Hamptons? At least until Monday.

1:37 p.m.: Phones blowing up with texts from our Prince loving Editor-in-Chief Jayne Haugen Olson: reports of Prince to join the Super Bowl Halftime Show as a hologram. This is bad.

2 p.m.: Ali arrives at Pinstripes in Edina for the ACES4Kids Superbowling party to find her children bowling with Leon from Curb Your Enthusiasm. “His name is J.B. Smoove,” her husband informs her, as if he knew that this morning. J.B. has given the children nicknames: EZ and Big O. They are trying to find YouTube videos of their new friend, and in a swift moment of parenting clarity, that iPhone is confiscated.

2:05 p.m. J.B. agrees to take our Minnesota Pop Quiz. He says he’s good at game shows. Ali’s husband doubles as cameraman in a pinch. He does a fine job, but boy does Mark Rosen’s voice carry. Video: not ready for prime time. But maybe we could ask one of the kids on staff to turn his imitation of ice skating into a Gif?

4 p.m.: “Can I wear the sparkle pants again tonight?” Steph texts Ali.

4:30 p.m.: Thinking about the fancy people likely to be at parties tonight, and the chances of a second run-in with Jamie Foxx and Shaq, who are sure to remember us, Ali knocks on the door of neighbor/nationally acclaimed makeup artist Fatima Olive and begs for a smoky eye. This is so much better than sharing a cup of flour.

5 p.m.: The red carpet is starting at Taste of the NFL at River Centre in St. Paul. This is no small event. They are expecting 2,500 peeps to come and snack at all the team/chef stations. But we don’t really see many people on the carpet outside of local media, Andrew Zimmern, the Potash Twins, and the football guys associated with the chefs. Where’s Alyssa Milano? Where’s Bobby Flay? We actually get tired of waiting, and also: hungry. So we ditch the red zone and head out to eat the snacks. First bite proves to be one of the best, and most controversial … Packers made a nice dish! Coffee cured pork belly with pickled quince was delish. Of course, Corner Table was repping the Vikes, and we amble over to them for chicken and wild rice ballotine. Sam and Sylvia Kaplan are there, jumping the line as only ex-ambassadors are allowed to do.

6 p.m.: Meanwhile, in Edina, the hoi palloi of the Twin Cities are pouring into the manse of Tom and Angie Wicka for Big Game Big Give hosted by Jamie Foxx. Lest anyone be unsure which party this is, the words BIG GAME BIG GIVE are carved in ice right outside the house of ice that surrounds the step and repeat. There’s champagne and an Aston Martin inside the ice house. It’s surprisingly warm in there.

6:10 p.m.: Quick chat with Amelia Santaniello, who looks amazing in a strapless black top and gold pants and Frank Vascellaro, who also looks party-ready in houndstooth pants. (Bold patterned pants seem to be a thing among the party men.) They are getting ready to host to program portion of the Big Game Big Give evening in a heated tent just behind the house that actually feels like a sauna.

7 p.m. More ambling, more eating, no celebs at Taste of the NFL that we can locate. Although, former Viking Randall McDaniel is still, we maintain, the nicest man in football. You can try to fight us on this one, go ahead. We perform for the Twin Cities Live crew by playing their Which Team Will Win game with each team’s dish. AGAIN, it seems the Pats are a shoe-in, or a gnocchi in? The Eagles had GREEN FOOD COLORING in their mashed potatoes, so no. Amble, gumbo. Amble, salmon bite. Amble, hot fried chicken. The place is booking up, lines are forming, and Ms. America keeps that smile going at full wattage, which made us love her a little bit as ours are wearing thin. O.A.R. will be performing later in the evening … but, do we even care anymore?

× Expand Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Taste Of The NFL The Pat's Cheer Squad Do they even eat gnocchi?

7:30 p.m.: Back in Edina, a human swan is performing in the candlelight indoor pool where shots are being served through an ice luge. We spend way too much time trying to get a good picture. Carly Zucker steps in to help, as she's already scoped out all the best angles.

8:30 p.m.: The Wicka home, with its arched glass ceilings and museum quality art is packed, mostly with locals. We see Xavier Rhodes of the Vikings and Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee CEO Maureen Bausch, who is party hopping with a silk Super Bowl scarf around her neck. She works in 20s: 20 minutes in St. Paul., 20 in Edina, then back downtown. There’s tons of media, local and national, and they are reveling in scoring the plum assignment of the night. Oh hey, super risotto balls, Chef Gavin Kaysen!

8:35 p.m.: Enter the heated tent where Jamie Foxx is already on stage with the same crew from last night. No heavy shearling jacket for this party—Jamie is in black, with a jacket he quickly sheds. Shaq is wearing what is quite possibly the longest white dress shirt ever made. They put on a show, dancing, singing, getting the crowd going before an auction to raise money for charities local and national.

9 pm.: Over at the Dakota for the celebration of Prince with the New Power Generation, Jayne talks to Prince's sister Tyka Nelson who says she was "unsettled" when she heard about the plan to use a Prince hologram in the show. She says the Prince Estate was not involved, and dealing with it. Talk about Controversy.

9:30 p.m.: We duck out of the auction after Jamie and Shaq. We discover the cigar room. Many people in it have blue or red hair. Suddenly, Jamie marches past with handlers in front and behind him. He stares straight ahead, interacts with no one.

9:40 p.m.: Here comes Jamie again! This time, bundled up in a coat with a bag on his shoulder. Same laser focus on his destination. We have to do something. This was going to be our night to really get to know him. Jamie, can I get just a moment! Someone from the party gives a pleading glance and his right hand man tells us to follow along. We hand off our Chardonnay and run/walk to keep up.

9:41 p.m.: We are outside. Inches from Jamie’s back. “Keep coming,” his handler says. So this is going to happen! He just wants to get to a quiet place. Maybe the ice bar. It’s snowing. Really pretty, we think. “What the hell?” Jamie says. He still hasn’t turned. So we make the move: “Jamie, just real quick, tell us about your Minneapolis experience this week!” The same handler who dragged us outside turns now and says, “NO QUESTIONS.” They climb into a car and that is that.

10 p.m. Back in St. Paul, we find some pretty awesome friends who find a way to get us into the Night Before concert with Dave Matthews Band. It’s everything you want for an end of the week capper. By the time it’s over, we consider trying to go to the party at the W hotel, or do some undercover stalking at Gianni’s to see who’s there tonight (turns out, Steven Tyler), but feet are swollen, head is swimming, and Ali’s mom Harmony berated BOTH of us this morning for locking our kids in cages and leaving them there for the week. Maybe it’s time to be done.

10:05 p.m.: Same thing in Edina. The party hits a lull following Jamie and Shaq’s high energy performance. It’s apparent there will be a second wind, but do we really need to be here for that? We check on the human swan one final time. She’s still dancing with her arms. “Do you need a drink of water or anything?” we ask her. She says she fine so we leave.

11 p.m.: Home. Hungy. Exhausted. When is the game again? A text comes in from the Wicka party: "You still here?" Oh don’t do this to us! What is happening? What are we missing? Did JT show up? Was it Pink? No, our friend just can’t get her friend to stop dancing, so she's bored texting.

11:03 p.m.: More texts, from the J.Lo concert where A.Rod, with kids, is reportedly dancing in plain view. Derek Hough and Marc Cuban are in the crowd. So is Shaq!!! Leah Michelle and Emma Roberts are staying on the U of M Campus? Pharell was eating at Meritage! Chris Pratt was at Brit's Pub! JT wasn’t at either of our fancy parties, he was at … the Wayzata American Legion?!?! What is this world we are visiting?

11:50 p.m.: Text from the friend who couldn’t leave the Edina party: “Now we’re at J.Lo.” WHAT. How can this be happening? But then, we are so close to warm beds, and the realization that we don’t want to work for TMZ anyway. Maybe these people are as tired of us, too.