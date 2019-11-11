Steel Magnolias Brings the Bonds of Women to the Forefront at the Guthrie

× Expand Photo by Dan Norman

When someone mentions Steel Magnolias, two distinct things pop in one's mind. The first being the 1989 comedy-drama film starring Dolly Parton, Sally Fields, and Julia Roberts, and the second the stage play which premiered originally Off-Broadway in 1987. Both written by Robert Harling and based on his real-life experiences, Steel Magnolias now has a third memory for me with the recently opened production at the Guthrie theater. Filled with stunning performances, this story involves womanhood, the power of friendship, and the sorrows that come when tragedy hits.

Steel Magnolias takes place in the Truvy’s hair salon in Louisiana in the 1980’s. It begins with Annelle who has recently been hired by Truvy to be her newest hair stylist. As Annelle’s first day continues, she meets a group of ladies that Truvy calls her dearest friends including Clairee, Ouiser, M’Lynn, and M’Lynn’s daughter Shelby. As the women indulge in the culture of getting their hair done, sharing news about their lives and gossiping about others, their world comes crashing down when one makes a life choice that could ultimately change the course of everyone's future.

This show stays in one setting the entire time, being Truvy’s hair salon. It’s a smart idea as it helps build the case that this salon is not only a salon, but a sanctuary for these women. It’s not just a time to pamper themselves, but a time to reflect on their lives and catch up with their friends. Scenic Designer Narelle Sissons brings this concept fully to life with a beautifully designed one-story salon shop. The shop, which spins a full 360 degrees during scene changes, is decorated with a sophisticated yet southern charm to it including a fully functional hair washing sink and two chairs for Truvy’s clients.

As the shop spins, we still see the characters inside as if there day is still going on as they decorate and change the set. It’s visually appealing and keeps eyes on the stage for what is otherwise a time for audiences to check the program or adjust in their seat. During one scene, the store is even holiday themed to reflect the changing seasons and how much time has passed in between scenes.

A story like this must involve not only a group of tight knit characters but also a skilled ensemble of performers to convey that camaraderie these women hold. Director Lisa Rothe has done just that with this incredibly talented group of six women. Adelin Phelps, who plays Annelle, goes through one of the biggest transformations as a character. Adelin brings the new girl to town to life perfectly as she eventually finds her voice. Austene Van plays Truvy, who is by far the most realistic character. While she can be witty at times, Van still makes sure Truvy is as authentic as possible and is the glue holding everyone together in the salon.

Melissa Maxwell and Nicole King, who play mother-daughter duo M’Lynn and Shelby, have their relationship down perfectly. Whether it’s a genuine hug or a snarky side comment, these two clearly have done their homework to create a believable relationship. Shelby often goes against M’Lynn’s wishes to prove she is her own person while M’Lynn seems to not want to let go of her baby girl. King and Maxwell do this well by never making it seem malicious, but truly just the relationship many of us know between mother and daughter.

By far two of the most comedic performances of the evening were Amy Van Nostrand and Sally Wingert, who play Clairee and Ouiser respectively. Their combined comedic timing brought out the biggest laughs from the audience. What else can be said about Sally Wingert? She is a master of quick wit and humor yet a sharp tongue in this role and is easily my favorite thing about this production. Wingert always takes her time with the delivery of each joke, never rushing it.

Each actress stands on their own as a fully realized and three-dimensional character, however that isn’t what this show is about. Steel Magnolias is about friendship and the bonds that bring them together. While they each are strong on their own, they are even stronger when multiple, or all, of them are on stage together.

The problem I have with Steel Magnolias does not involve this production, but the actual script itself. While it’s full of moments of sincerity and comedy, the plot feels rushed and like it’s missing something. Shelby’s story is at the center of the plot and pushes the show forward. However, the beginning makes it feel like Annelle is the one with a story to tell.

We’re given bits of her background, especially since she’s the new girl in town. She resides in the salon with an air of mystery to her, never fully telling the ladies everything or quickly changing the subject. It isn’t until her story is spilled out in a rushed monologue and all eyes turn back to Shelby. While Shelby’s storyline is important, it rarely feels like it’s there enough to be the driving force behind the play as a whole.

An important thing to note about this production is the commitment the Guthrie made to the bond of sisterhood within the show by featuring a female director and an all-female design team. It’s stories like this that need to be told from this perspective and I’m proud and thankful that the Guthrie did it this way.

Steel Magnolias is a heartwarming tale that is full of laughs, a lot more than I thought it would be. It serves as a constant reminder to us that friends can be just as strong, if not stronger than family during times of celebration and times of sadness.

Steel Magnolias plays at the Guthrie Theater in the McGuire Proscenium Stage October 26 through December 15, 2019.