Six Rules Supreme at the Ordway

Over the last decade, theatre audiences have seen many shows that are based on true stories. We’ve seen bio-musicals about Donna Summer to Carole King and an upcoming one about Princess Diana. There have been productions that are built on historical accuracy such as Hamilton and Bonnie & Clyde. Now it’s time for King Henry VIII’s former wives–six of them to be exact–to shine on a Broadway stage. However before they do that, the already popular musical titled Six is testing its reign in a pre-Broadway tryout at the Ordway in St. Paul.

Six is not your typical musical. While it follows a linear plot, this show smashes the fourth wall and presents itself in the style of a pop concert complete with lighting, an onstage band and plenty of dancing. The interactive play shows each ex-wife in a solo number telling their story about what it was like being married to the infamous King of England. Each one must present their life to the audience and their fellow queens, because whoever suffered the most will then become the group’s lead singer. Ultimately each woman reclaims her identity to step out from the shadow of her former husband.

Some critics may say, “What happened to an original story?” and I don’t blame them. However, if all of these musicals that are based on a true story are anything like Six, then I’ll gladly bend the knee, because it was a show I won’t forget. This electrifying and high-energy production had the audience on their feet, dancing in their seats and bobbing their heads to the catchy songs all night. Special shout out to the all-female band who were referred cleverly to as the ladies in waiting.

Six dares to be different, and that is its strongest feature. Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the creators of this showstopper, bring a ton of modern influences into their lyrics which makes it so genius. One song even includes a nod to Beyonce’s groundbreaking song "Formation" from the album Lemonade: “Ok ladies let’s get in reformation.” Writing about real people can be tricky as you always want to show respect to the historical accuracy of their lives. That is exactly what this writing duo does but with unique and witty lines. The music is both a history lesson and an ear-worm at the same time.

However what is a Queendom without its queen, or queens in this case. All six of these women are impeccable, with the vocal ability of any diva you can think of. Imagine that one climactic moment in every musical that includes huge belts with plenty of vocal runs. Now take that very moment and envision it six times in one show. That is what these women do each and every night.

In historical order, Adrianna Hicks portrays Catherine of Aragon who was married to the monarch for 24 years. Hicks starts the show with a nice pace and exudes female empowerment from the beginning. Her vocals are commanding and incredibly strong. Andrea Macasaet steals the show in terms of comedic snark as Anne Boleyn, arguably the most recognizable name. Macasaet has an arresting stage presence throughout the entire show.

Understudy Mallory Maedke is taking over for Abby Mueller through the entire pre-Broadway run as Jane Seymour. Maedke has the only ballad and can be compared to anything you’ve heard by Adele. The ballad comes at a perfect time to slow the show down for a moment, and Maedke gives a heartbreaking performance.

The fourth queen to ascend to the throne is Anna of Cleves, played by understudy Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, stepping in for Brittney Mack. Anna of Cleves was my favorite reimagining of them all. Her style resembles the pop star chops of a Rihanna or Nicki Minaj. However, being from Minnesota, I saw the embodiment of Lizzo. Lambert exudes a strong, lady-boss type of energy as Anna, and I am here for it.

Then comes Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, whose song is a bit more risque than the rest. What I enjoy most about Pauly’s performance is the evolution of her character through her song. While she remains strong at first and uses her sexuality and looks to her advantage, she comes to the realization that is all men want from her. As she continues to dance with the other queens, her energy slows down until it transitions to pure anger.

The sixth and final queen, Catherine Paar, is played by Anna Uzele. Uzele has a unique role in which Paar brings all the queens together to remind them they are so much more than just six wives. Her R&B style voice is smooth but fiery with passion that filled the entire Ordway while also healing the pain that so many of the queens were still harboring from their lives with Henry.

At its core, Six serves up a dual “herstory” lesson for its audiences. First, it shines a spotlight on a time period that many only know through the saying “Divorced, Beheaded, Died, Divorced, Beheaded, Survived,” a rhyme taught to students as a way to remember the fate of each queen. Secondly, it shows that behind every great man there was most likely an even greater woman. Six calls out the double standards that women faced back then and are still facing centuries later. The writers weave themes of female empowerment effortlessly throughout the show, never bashing us over the head with them. At least for those who haven’t been beheaded yet!

Many people are comparing Six to the musical Hamilton due to the historical framework they both share. I’ll admit I did as well, however after seeing it I shan’t do it again. Six stands on its own two feet with its own throne complete with a crown and scepter. It’s powerful, smart, unique and ought go down as one of the most important pieces of musical theatre for the next decade.