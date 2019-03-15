School Girls Gives a Nuanced Take on Colorism

× Expand Courtesy of the Jungle Theater The Jungle Theater's School Girls

There’s a new student at Ghana’s most exclusive boarding school, whose presence threatens to jeopardize the standing of queen bee Paulina Sarpong (Ashe Jaafaru). When Ericka Boafo (Eponine Diatta) shows up for her first day after moving from America, she immediately gravitates to Paulina’s “friend” group, who are more like her minions that she orders around. The daughter of a cocoa plant owner, Ericka has a bubbly personality and talent, but there is something else that’s different about her that sets her apart from the other girls: She’s biracial, and has the lightest skin in her class.

Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls, or The African Mean Girls Play is filled with the caustic remarks that are hallmarks of the nasty-teen comedy genre, but flips them on their head as she examines race relations in Ghana. The schoolgirls have their eyes set on the 1986 Miss Global Universe Pageant, and dream of becoming Miss Ghana to represent their country and make a splash on the world stage. Paulina, who wants to become the next Iman after graduation, will let nothing stop her from securing the title, which includes coercing one of her worker bees to stealing Ericka’s student file for blackmail.

The play is not your average high school comedy, going beyond skin-deep insights into the high school ecosystem to bring the effects of internalized racism to the surface. Of course Ericka has the advantage when the pageant’s recruiter, a former student of the boarding school, and the 1966 Miss Ghana, Eloise Amponsah, arrives and immediately realizes Ericka’s lighter skin will give her an edge in the competition. Do Paulina, or any of the other dark-skinned girls, even have a chance?

Jaafaru does an impeccable job in her role as Paulina, garnering sympathy for her character as the motivations behind her cruel behavior begin to unravel. “You hate yourself so much, you’d do anything to change,” one character tells Paulina, and watching her smear skin bleaching cream across her face to compete with Ericka is heartbreaking.

The play runs at a brisk 75 minutes with no intermission, telling this focused story with no filler. While the timing is perfect, I still wish it lasted even longer. Bioh’s script is hilarious and a searing takedown over the ideals that can cause young women to tear each other apart, and provides keen insights into the vicious cycle of bullying and judgmental behavior.

“I don’t give a shit about nice, there’s no room for that in this group,” Paulina says at one point. And if the odds in this world are always going to be stacked against her because of the color of her skin, is she wrong?

School Girls runs March 16 - April 14 at the Jungle Theater.