Purple Rain, 35 Years Later

I was twelve when Purple Rain came out so I never saw it on the big screen. I only had to wait three decades to get another chance, but it was worth the wait.

Last night was a double anniversary: The Twin Cities Film Festival was celebrating 10 years; Purple Rain turned 35. The event was held at the Showplace Icon in the West End. If you care about picture and sound (I do), the theater remains one of the best places in the Twin Cities to catch a flick. Also, if you feel like watching with a drink or beer, they serve it. It’s like Europe but closer.

The rush line for tickets made clear this was no ordinary screening. A sea of purple fans cued up, eager for a chance to see The Kid. The sold-out crowd inside was a mixture of well-heeled glitterati and fans of the film decked out in full '80s regalia, the prom dress, lace, headbands, more lace and, yes, purple. Oh, there was purple.

Before it began, a flash mob descended on the theater to perform to a brief medley of Prince songs. The MC was the founder and executive director, of the Twin Cities Festivals, Jatin Setia. The festival has been bringing local and global films, filmmakers, actors, and audiences to the Twin Cities for ten successful years. (Take a bow, TCFF.) Setia introduced the co-writer, director, and editor of Purple Rain, Albert Magnoli.

Ordinarily I hate wind-ups to a film. Let the movie speak for itself. Get to it already. But this was different. It was clear Al (he insisted everyone call him Al) was genuinely moved to see a full-house. He was articulate, sincere, and absolutely grateful to be back in the Twin Cities, sharing a film that moved audiences–35 years later.

The film itself was a newly restored print. It looked and sounded great. Today we stream content on our phones and laptops but this thing was born to live on the big screen.

The picture was so much more than I remembered. It was everything great about the '80s. That motorcycle, the jagged font. The hair product, eye makeup, lace, leather, studs. There was a dash of misogyny that didn’t age well, but the heart underneath held it together. My favorite line in the picture (isn’t it everyone’s?) remains Prince’s, “That’s not Lake Minnetonka.”

The most-forgotten-man award goes to Morris Day. He was such a good foil. His character was a funny and dumb womanizer. But as a rival musician on stage, he sang and danced like a legend. However, the best music in Purple Rain was, of course, by Prince (who won the Academy Award for Best Original Song Score in 1985 for the film). Many in the audience were dancing in their seats. Yes, the music carried the film, but it’s more than just a long music video on the streets of Minneapolis. It’s the journey of a selfish artist who makes space in his heart for a little generosity. Is the story any less relevant today?

Finally, at the risk of stating the blatantly obvious, this thing is forever because of Prince. It might be impossible and unnecessary to separate the man from the music and the movie, but if I had to choose one thing that makes him him, I’d say it’s presence. You can’t look away even if you wanted to. But why would you ever want to?

The film was followed by a Q&A with the director and The Revolution drummer (and Purple Rain actor), Bobby Z. It was fun to imagine The Revolution, at Prince’s suggestion, in an acting class (“Now you’re a cat!”). The director shared that the film was on day five of production and already five days behind schedule. (There was eight feet of snow on the first day of shooting.) Another fun fact from the Q&A: A song you may have heard of was written after the film was completed: “When Doves Cry.”

The after party was a stone’s throw from the theater. The room was a dance floor, arcade, and VIP area all in one. I enjoyed a purple cocktail called “Darling Nikki.” In LA the actors and directors are either sulking or hiding on their phones. But here folks like Justin Kirk (Weeds) shared war stories about his new film, 3 Day Weekend. Lori Barbero (Babes in Toyland) was just a music lover. Albert Magnoli and Bobbie Z took pics with friends and fans alike. We were all kids again, just fans of this art form they call film.

The night belonged to fans of Purple Rain. The film holds up. The music lives on. And for Prince and Minneapolis, well, Bobbie Z summed that up best, “What Mozart is to Vienna, Prince is to Minneapolis. Forever.”