Prince Night at Super Bowl Live: Partying Like It's 1999!

× Expand Photography courtesy of Super Bowl Host Committee Prince Night at Super Bowl Live

“Damn it was cold. Damn it was fun. Damn, we all miss him.” Though this is my quote, I think I speak for the 5,000 people gathered at 8th & Nicollet in downtown Minneapolis last night who donned Sorels, parkas, long underwear—and plenty of purple—to dance, sing, and party like it’s 1999.

My front row vantage point (media access does have its benefits) began an hour before show time, so the DJ mixing Prince helped keep our bodies moving and the funk helped fend off the freeze. Sheila E. was up first, and I wondered if she would hit the stage in a full-length Glamorous Life-era mink, instead she was in head-to-toe (and what appeared to be multiple layers) of purple and paisley.

Sheila kicked it off with “A Love Bizarre,” a song co-written by Prince. It’s Sheila’s song, but Prince’s distinctive voice in the recorded version is a reminder of their close musical collaboration and personal connection. During Sheila’s roughly 30-minute set the show went live for the NFL—and the crowd amped it up to show the world we don’t let a little cold get in the way of our groove.

Members of The Time joined Sheila and her band for a medley that included “The Bird,” and Prince’s 1995 version of “America.”

“America, America, God shed his grace on thee. America, America, keep the children free.”

A quick stage turn transitioned to Morris Day and The Time with members of the original band—including Jelly Bean Johnson, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, Monte Moir, and Jerome Benton—joining current members of the The Time. (Despite StarTribune reports that Jam and Lewis didn’t perform with The Time, I have photographic proof.)

× Expand Prince Night at Super Bowl Live

Now in the single digits, the outdoor air was c-c-c-old. But it took on a new meaning when singing along with Morris and the guys to the song “Cool” (co-written by Dez Dickerson and Prince):

Band? Yes.

Anybody hot? No.

You know why? Why.

‘Cause we’re cool. Cool.

It was during this set that the feeling hit me—this wasn’t a tribute; it was a Minneapolis Sound reunion. Up on that stage was a brotherhood, who has laughed, cried, danced, and played music together back when they were such young men they were kids. The smile on Jam’s face said it all. And much like many reunions, the coolest guy at school wasn’t there. But his presence was felt and stories shared.

The transition of staging from The Time to The Revolution (at 30-plus minutes) was painful. Though I’m familiar with that ringing in the ears the morning after a concert, the still-tingling fingers and toes is a first. Singing and dancing with Wendy, Lisa, Bobby, Brown Mark, and Dr. Matt Fink was worth it. Braving the Minneapolis cold to celebrate Minneapolis music created and influenced by a Minneapolis icon during a Minneapolis-hosted Super Bowl was apparently something thousands of us wanted to do.

× Expand The Revolution Members of The Revolution with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis

There was no one but a security guard and cameraman between Wendy Melvoin and me, and my #girlcrush was reignited. As a young 20-something falling for Prince and his music, I recognized that he had handsome, sexy men in his band—but it was the women who captivated me. It started with Lisa and Wendy. Then Sheila E., and his future wife, Mayte. And the vocalists, including standouts Bonnie Boyer and Rosie Gaines. And the musicians, such as saxophonist Candy Dufler and in the end Third Eye Girl. Powerful women. Talented and beautiful, all of them. Prince believed in these women and let them shine, and show us they could hold their own in a world of rock-n-roll. And funk.

The Revolution began their set with one of my personal favorites “Mountains” from the album Parade, co-written by Wendy and Lisa.

“Love will conquer if you just believe, oh yeah.”

The band performed fan favorites such as “1999,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Baby I’m a Star,” and ended with 5,000 people singing together to “Purple Rain.”

As a person with a purple wristband, we all scampered into the former JBHudson space inside The Dayton’s Project after the performance. It was now (finally!) that the brave who stayed until the bitter (cold) end began to feel our cheeks thaw. The Revolution posed for shots with Jimmy and Terry and hung-out laughing, smiling, and hugging. Having interviewed Bobby Z for our magazine in 2016, I have a connection to him and his wife, Vicki Rivkin. Sweet Vicki made sure I was able to get a great shot of the band—as well as a photo with she, Bobby, and Wendy.

To the haters who say enough with “the tributes,” I’m not listening, because I’m singing and dancing with my friends. As Wendy says, “These songs are yours now, the music is inside of you.” And that is the gift that Prince has given us.

Watch for our Facebook Live interview with members of the NPG this Saturday evening.